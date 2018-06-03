'It's Official!' Barron Hilton Marries Socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff in St. Barts

Paris Hilton put a pause on her own wedding planning to celebrate another big family milestone: the wedding of her younger brother Barron Hilton!

The 28-year-old third-born of hotel magnates Richard and Kathy Hilton tied the knot to socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff on Sunday in a stunning ceremony in St. Barts.

Paris, 37, posted some of the first social media images of the wedding on Sunday, showing the new husband and wife beaming in front of the church steps.

“Mr. & Mrs. Hilton,” wrote Paris on Instagram, adding the wedding hashtag, #TessaBarron2018.

Many of Barron’s other famous family members were in attendance, including Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 34.

“It’s official!” Nicky captioned a photo of the bride and groom kissing.

Paris and Nicky snapped photos on the beach leading up to the big day and shared sweet congratulatory photos of their baby bro and his new bride.

One family member noticeably absent was his aunt, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. According to a source, Kyle had “tons of press to do” for her new show, American Woman (airing June 7 on Paramount Network), and couldn’t get to St. Barts in time.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Kathy’s sister Kim shared memories from the weekend-long celebration with her children on Instagram.

Barren popped the question in 2017 with a gorgeous pear-shaped diamond on a thin band and he announced news on Instagram calling Tessa the “girl of my dreams.”

The couple spent time in the Caribbean leading up to their big day, and Tessa shared sweet snaps with her soon-to-be-hubby during their time there.

“Off to St. Barths we go! I’m so in love with you, my love,” she captioned one photo. “Words cannot even begin to describe what it’s like to get lost in your smile, locked in your gaze, tickled by your lips. My husband in thirteen days.”

And she shared snaps of her and Barron soaking in the surroundings.

Leading up to their wedding, Barron was constantly sharing sweet photos of his fiancée. “Those weeks away from you were some of the hardest days… Having you back in my arms feels like a dream ✨ Not only did I learn a lot about myself on this trip, I learned that I can’t spend another day without you,” he wrote in one caption.

Kathy and Paris both threw Tessa a pink-and-white-themed bridal shower a month before the wedding. And Tessa shared photos from the festivities on Instagram thanking them for the “beautiful bridal shower.”

“From the details and the colors to the kindest speeches and most lovely people, you all brought a love and warmth to my heart that I will forever cherish,” Tessa wrote.