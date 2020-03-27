Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Soft Barefoot Dreams Wrap — and It’s 30% Off Right Now

Image zoom Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale has finally arrived, which means it’s time to score major discounts on everything from designer clothing and accessories to beauty and wellness products to stylish home essentials. While we’re excited to see a Coach crossbody bag marked down to only $150 and Tory Burch sandals on sale for just $136, the one item we’ll definitely be adding to our carts is the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Malibu Wrap.

Not only is the wrap super cozy and perfect to wear around the house while we’re all practicing social distancing, but it’s also stylish enough to be worn outside in the future. Made from a plush microfiber material, which one customer described as “the softest thing ever,” the cute topper features a fringe trim that adds a bohemian feel and a classic blue-and-white stripe print that will pair perfectly with everything else in your closet.

Shoppers love how versatile the piece is. Not only do they wear the oversized shawl as outerwear, but they also say they snuggle up under it and use it as a blanket while they hang out at home.

“All in one, it’s a super cute, comfy, and warm wrap,” said one shopper. “I always get compliments when I wear anything Barefoot Dreams, and this wrap is no exception. I wear mine with leggings and a tank top for days where I am studying in the library, or toss it over my business casual in the office when it gets cold, and most recently for a night out at the pier with my boyfriend.”

“OMG. BEST, cutest, comfiest, all of the above goes to this wrap,” wrote another. “This is going to be perfect to grab and go during the winter months, or just to throw on when lounging around the house! You won’t regret this, especially since this brand is hardly ever on sale!!”

Normally priced at $121, it is only $85 right now, but you’ll have to move quickly if you want to score the popular wrap at a fraction of the price — a deal this good is bound to sell out fast. If you do miss out, Nordstrom’s got plenty of other cozy Barefoot Dreams pieces on sale, including this cute cardigan and this tie-front pullover.

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Malibu Wrap, $84.70 (orig. $121); nordstrom.com