The Blanket Brand Chrissy Teigen Loves Makes Nordstrom’s Top-Rated Cardigan

It’s hard to ignore something that comes with compelling customer reviews. Knowing that other shoppers are loving what you have your eye on can usually make or break a purchase. And when it’s not just one or two, but thousands of glowing reviews for something from a celebrity-loved brand? It’s almost impossible not to click “add to cart” immediately.

We could be talking about a lot of things, but we’re talking about Barefoot Dreams’ CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan, which is Nordstrom’s most-reviewed cardigan by a landslide. More than 3,100 shoppers have left a review for the lightweight cardigan, which currently has a 4.7-star rating.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan in Indigo, $116

If you think you recognize the brand, you’re not wrong: Barefoot Dreams has the privilege of counting Chrissy Teigen as a fan. Teigen, 34, previously proclaimed her love for her Barefoot Dreams CozyChic throw, and the brand’s cardigan is basically a wearable version of the blanket — and just as soft. Its lightweight material makes it perfect for breezy mornings, and it even comes with pockets to hold everything from phones to lip balms.

Plenty of Nordstrom shoppers are buying this lightweight cardigan right now, if the reviews left in recent weeks are any indication. “This cardi is perfect,” wrote a shopper. “It’s incredibly soft and cuddly without making me too hot. You can wear it year round.”

Another added that it’s practically made for WFH. “Since I’m spending so much time at home now, it’s nice to have something so soft to just throw on anytime. It’s like wearing the coziest blanket,” they said.

The cardigan is available in five colors, but not all sizes are in stock in each. Grab yours now before they’re gone.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan in He Blue/Pacific Blue, $116

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan in Cocoa/Pearl Heather, $116

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan in Black, $116