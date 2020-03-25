Celeb-Loved Barbour Jackets Are on Sale at Nordstrom for Nearly Half-Off

Image zoom

Barbour has been spotted on everyone from January Jones and Emma Watson to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and the brand is generally known for making coats that are perfect for rainy days. But, you don’t have to have a celebrity-sized bank account in order to get your hands on one of Barbour’s stylish coats. Currently, you can get a few different styles by the brand for 40 percent off at Nordstrom — just in time for spring.

While nearly a dozen by the brand are on sale at Nordstrom, two in particular are perfect for the new season: The Inglis Waterproof Trench Coat, which is marked down to $240, and the Robyn Water Resistant Waxed Jacket, which is marked down to $225.

The Ingris coat is your classic trench coat style. It’s belted and has a storm flap to keep you as dry as possible on rainy days. It’s also breezy, however, so it’s not going to be too heavy to wear as the weather gradually grows warmer.

Buy It! Barbour Inglis Waterproof Trench Coat, $240 (orig. $400); nordstrom.com

The Robyn jacket is made from Barbour’s signature waxed cotton, and it has snap closures to keep you protected during rougher weather. It comes in a deep green color that’ll look effortlessly chic over any outfit.

Buy It! Barbour Robyn Water Resistant Waxed Jacket, $225 (orig. $375); nordstrom.com

Celeb love of the brand is no surprise: Barbour is a staple in the British fashion world thanks to the unique wax cotton material many of its coats are made out of. It was founded in 1894 and has received multiple Royal Warrants from Her Majesty the Queen (which essentially means they’re one of the brands that the royal family shops from).

Markle and Middleton in particular have been wearing the brand for years: Markle was seen wearing a trench coat-like jacket by Barbour while leaving a yoga class in 2017, and there are several photos of Middleton wearing various Barbour styles throughout the past decade as well.

Usually, the coats will run you about $400 — which is what makes this sale so damn good. When you have the opportunity to get a new spring coat that also happens to be created by a historic label that the royal family also purchases from, you simply don’t pass it up. Hey, you never know: Middleton could easily be spotted in one of these coats soon, and then you’ll be the trendsetter.

