From when the trend took off to what exactly the wardrobe entails, here's everything to know about the Barbiecore craze

What Is Barbiecore? Everything to Know About the Viral Fashion Trend Inspired by Barbie

It's time to think pink!

Remember when the "coastal grandmother" trend took the fashion world by storm? Well, there's a new sartorial sensation stirring up the style scene and it's inspired by none other than Barbie.

Minus the plastic, this trend — coined "Barbiecore" — is fantastic! The pink aesthetic has become a fashion staple in the past year, but donning it in the hottest hue is the latest craze.

But the Greta Gerwig-helmed film isn't the only reason we're living in a real-life Barbie world. In fact, the fad phenomenon has been a trend on the rise since the 2022 Valentino Fall runway show debuted in March.

Dubbed Valentino Pink PP — after the fashion house's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli — stars have graced everything from red carpets to festival stages in the popular pigment.

When did the Barbiecore trend start?

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen together filming scenes for the new Barbie movie Credit: Splash News Online; APEX / MEGA

Barbie has been in the spotlight since she hit shelves in 1959, but the Mattel-designed doll has entered the entertainment scape in more ways than one throughout the years.

While the Valentino collection and the upcoming Barbie movie has made many channel the "Let's go Barbie" attitude recently, Barbiecore has been on the rise for the past few years.

Hundreds of Barbiecore Pinterest boards have been created since 2019, and most recently, the term has been a trending hashtag on TikTok (with nearly 15 million views). It's also seen a high search volume on Etsy, in which hot pink fashion-related items are up 35% in the last three months compared to last year, per Good Morning America.

How to dress in Barbiecore?

lizzo-hailey-bieber-anne-hathaway-megan-fox Credit: Anna Webber/Getty; hailey bieber/instagram; Ernesto Ruscio/Getty; Arturo Holmes/WireImage

There's simply one color that encapsulates the essence of Barbicore and that is — you guessed it — pink! (Note: the hotter the hue the better.)

"A much-welcomed mood-booster after the last few years, 'Barbiecore' is all about embracing vibrant hues — particularly the doll's signature hot pink — in everyday life," Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson said in a statement to Good Morning America.

She added, "And with many nostalgic for simpler, sunnier, and more carefree times, it only makes sense that this '80s-inspired, unapologetically pink aesthetic is taking center stage as the 'it' style of the summer."

Silhouettes range from latex mini dresses to dainty fit-and-flares, while details include everything from feathers to the Barbie staple: sparkles. Between ultra-high pumps to jelly block heels, shoes vary just like the toy's endless options. Furthermore, holographic and fluorescent accessories and plastic hair clips make fabulous additions.

Though hot pink is preferred, other shades such as bubblegum and fuchsia also embody the Barbiecore vibe. The color is only one part of the trend though, as the second part is channeling the proper decade, which spans the 1980s to the early 2000s.

Which celebrities have dressed in the Barbiecore trend?

lana-condor-saweetie-sebastian-stan-elsa-hosk Credit: Getty (3); Shutterstock

Barbie has served as a style inspiration for celebrities for a long time ⁠— including Hailey Bieber's nostalgic Halloween costume in 2016 and Kacey Musgraves Moschino moment at the Met Gala in 2019 ⁠— but the doll has an even stronger influence on pop culture now.

Following the Valentino show in March, the presence of hot pink was powerful at the 2022 Grammy Awards, from Saweetie's eye-catching ensemble to Justin Bieber's bright fuchsia beanie.

In addition to major Hollywood events, A-listers have thrown Barbiecore-themed birthday parties like Khloe Kardashian's 38th birthday in June and Robbie's 32nd in July (she even celebrated on set with a big pink Barbie birthday cake)!

What's the meaning behind the Barbiecore trend?

vanessa hudgens Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

The classic Barbie doll has evolved tremendously since it was first created in 1959 and has become more and more inclusive through the decades. While the first black Barbie doll, Christie, was introduced in 1969, Mattel gave Barbie a 21st-century makeover as part of its 2016 #TheDollEvolves campaign.

Now, she comes in curvy, petite, and tall frames and in a variety of skin tones and hairstyles. Same with her male counterpart, Ken, who has also been diversified since first hitting the shelves.

As of 2020, the Barbie Fashionistas line features 176 dolls, both male and female, with nine different body types, 35 skin tones, and 94 hairstyles. In 2022, the toy company expanded its diverse Fashionistas line and added a doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids, a doll with a prosthetic leg, as well as a Ken doll with vitiligo.

On par with Mattel's mission, Barbiecore breaks down stereotypes and is a statement on feminism, Los Angeles-based fashion blogger Chazlyn Yvonne Stunson told Insider.