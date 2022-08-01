What Is Barbiecore? Everything to Know About the Viral Fashion Trend Inspired by Barbie
It's time to think pink!
Remember when the "coastal grandmother" trend took the fashion world by storm? Well, there's a new sartorial sensation stirring up the style scene and it's inspired by none other than Barbie.
Minus the plastic, this trend — coined "Barbiecore" — is fantastic! The pink aesthetic has become a fashion staple in the past year, but donning it in the hottest hue is the latest craze.
Aligning with the highly-anticipated Barbie film slated to premiere in 2023, pink has been top of mind for many since photos of Margot Robbie in the role of the iconic Mattel doll were captured on set in June.
But the Greta Gerwig-helmed film isn't the only reason we're living in a real-life Barbie world. In fact, the fad phenomenon has been a trend on the rise since the 2022 Valentino Fall runway show debuted in March.
Dubbed Valentino Pink PP — after the fashion house's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli — stars have graced everything from red carpets to festival stages in the popular pigment.
From when the trend took off to what exactly the wardrobe entails, here's everything to know about the Barbiecore craze.
RELATED: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Neon at Venice Beach While Filming Barbie Movie
When did the Barbiecore trend start?
Barbie has been in the spotlight since she hit shelves in 1959, but the Mattel-designed doll has entered the entertainment scape in more ways than one throughout the years.
For starters, rapper Nicki Minaj has been synonymous with the plastic doll since the beginning of her career — even calling her fans "Barbz". In addition, celebrities ranging from athletes to musicians have been honored with their very own plastic counterparts.
While the Valentino collection and the upcoming Barbie movie has made many channel the "Let's go Barbie" attitude recently, Barbiecore has been on the rise for the past few years.
Hundreds of Barbiecore Pinterest boards have been created since 2019, and most recently, the term has been a trending hashtag on TikTok (with nearly 15 million views). It's also seen a high search volume on Etsy, in which hot pink fashion-related items are up 35% in the last three months compared to last year, per Good Morning America.
How to dress in Barbiecore?
There's simply one color that encapsulates the essence of Barbicore and that is — you guessed it — pink! (Note: the hotter the hue the better.)
"A much-welcomed mood-booster after the last few years, 'Barbiecore' is all about embracing vibrant hues — particularly the doll's signature hot pink — in everyday life," Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson said in a statement to Good Morning America.
She added, "And with many nostalgic for simpler, sunnier, and more carefree times, it only makes sense that this '80s-inspired, unapologetically pink aesthetic is taking center stage as the 'it' style of the summer."
RELATED: Barbie's Evolution from 1959 to 2016
Silhouettes range from latex mini dresses to dainty fit-and-flares, while details include everything from feathers to the Barbie staple: sparkles. Between ultra-high pumps to jelly block heels, shoes vary just like the toy's endless options. Furthermore, holographic and fluorescent accessories and plastic hair clips make fabulous additions.
Though hot pink is preferred, other shades such as bubblegum and fuchsia also embody the Barbiecore vibe. The color is only one part of the trend though, as the second part is channeling the proper decade, which spans the 1980s to the early 2000s.
Which celebrities have dressed in the Barbiecore trend?
Barbie has served as a style inspiration for celebrities for a long time — including Hailey Bieber's nostalgic Halloween costume in 2016 and Kacey Musgraves Moschino moment at the Met Gala in 2019 — but the doll has an even stronger influence on pop culture now.
Following the Valentino show in March, the presence of hot pink was powerful at the 2022 Grammy Awards, from Saweetie's eye-catching ensemble to Justin Bieber's bright fuchsia beanie.
Soon after, the craze continued at Coachella in April when the stars brought the style to the stage. Conan Gray was clad in custom Valentino, while headliner Harry Styles stunned in pink feathers (and surprise guest Lizzo matched)!
The color was prominent on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet as well, with Sebastian Stan dressed head-to-toe in a pink monochromatic look and Glenn Close in an electric pink suit (both designed by the luxury Italian fashion house).
In addition to major Hollywood events, A-listers have thrown Barbiecore-themed birthday parties like Khloe Kardashian's 38th birthday in June and Robbie's 32nd in July (she even celebrated on set with a big pink Barbie birthday cake)!
What's the meaning behind the Barbiecore trend?
The classic Barbie doll has evolved tremendously since it was first created in 1959 and has become more and more inclusive through the decades. While the first black Barbie doll, Christie, was introduced in 1969, Mattel gave Barbie a 21st-century makeover as part of its 2016 #TheDollEvolves campaign.
Now, she comes in curvy, petite, and tall frames and in a variety of skin tones and hairstyles. Same with her male counterpart, Ken, who has also been diversified since first hitting the shelves.
As of 2020, the Barbie Fashionistas line features 176 dolls, both male and female, with nine different body types, 35 skin tones, and 94 hairstyles. In 2022, the toy company expanded its diverse Fashionistas line and added a doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids, a doll with a prosthetic leg, as well as a Ken doll with vitiligo.
On par with Mattel's mission, Barbiecore breaks down stereotypes and is a statement on feminism, Los Angeles-based fashion blogger Chazlyn Yvonne Stunson told Insider.
"I think we have changed the way we think about the stereotypical Barbie girl with blonde hair and the perfect body. Nowadays, we are seeing all kinds of individuals, such as myself, partake in the aesthetic," the blogger added.