Barbie Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with Doll of Late Chinese-American Hollywood Icon Anna May Wong

The figurine, released Monday, is a part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series, which pays tribute to historical and present-day trailblazing women 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 04:00 PM
Anna May Wong Barbie
Photo: Sasha/Hulton Archive/Getty, Barbie

Barbie is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with a doll honoring late Chinese-American Hollywood icon Anna May Wong, who died in 1961.

Launched Monday, the figurine reflects Wong's synonymous aesthetic while also telling the story of her impact on film and television (she was the first American-Asian to lead a U.S. show with her role in The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong).

Lisa McKnight, the executive president and global head of Barbie & Dolls, noted in a press release that Wong was the "perfect fit" for the brand's Inspiring Women Series, which honors past and present women trailblazers.

The collection was launched in 2018 to honor those who "made history by making the world a better place for future generations of girls." Past honorees include Dr. Maya Angelou, Frida Kahlo and Rosa Parks.

The Anna May Wong doll, dressed in a red gown designed with a golden dragon and sheer cape, as well as gold earrings, showcases blunt bangs and smokey eye makeup, two signature looks of the The Toll of the Sea star.

Anna May Wong Barbie
Barbie

The Barbie team also collaborated with Wong's niece Anna Wong, who, unlike her aunt, did not aspire to be on camera, but instead chose to advocate for AAPI equality and representation behind the scenes.

"I've always been proud of my aunt's impact on Hollywood and her strength to break down roadblocks in the way of her goals. She helped more Asian-Americans see themselves on screen, leading to other incredible feats for the AAPI community," noted Anna of the "incredible tribute" in a press release.

Barbie will also be facilitating a $25K Barbie Dream Gap donation to Asian American LEAD in Anna's name, a non-profit organization that offers educational empowerment, identity development and leadership opportunities, all to support of low-income and underserved AAPI youth as noted by the release.

Anna May Wong
Anna May Wong (1905-1961), US actress, wearing a sleeveless white top, posing with her arms folded in a dramatically-lit studio portrait , against a tiger skin background, circa 1930. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images). Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Wong's cavernous influence has not gone unnoticed and has been commended in the most history-making ways.

Last October, she received her quarter, making it the fifth coin in the United States Mint American Women Quarters™ Program, which honors trailblazing women.

"Many prominent actors from the 1920s and 1930s saw their name framed by lightbulbs on movie theater marquees, so I thought it made sense to feature Anna May Wong in this way," Emily Damstra, who designed the coin for the United States Mint, said in a press release.

