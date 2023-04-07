All the Best Outfits From the 'Barbie' Movie

The Barbie movie just dropped, and though it doesn't give away much from the movie, one thing is clear: The film is packed with iconic looks, from Barbie and Ken's matching rollerblade outfits to Barbie's pink gingham dress. Take a look at some of the best outfits from the film, so far

Published on April 7, 2023
01 of 20

Barbie and Ken's Rollerblade Outfits

Ryan Gosling Margot Robbie
The image direct

Fans got the first look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filming Barbie in June 2022, which ended up being the paparazzi photos that launched a million rollerblading Halloween costumes.

02 of 20

Barbie's Pink Gingham Dress

Barbie movie.
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

In the teaser trailer for Barbie, Robbie gets ready for the day in a pink gingham dress with floral necklace, pearl buckled belt and matching gingham bow in her hair.

03 of 20

Barbie's Pink Beret and Ken's Barbie Jacket

Barbie movie.
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie takes her all pink beret-and-party dress look over the top with a pink bow in her side braid. Meanwhile, Ken goes full camp with a pink zip-up jacket covered in the Barbie "B" logo.

04 of 20

Ken's Beachwear

Barbie movie.
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Simu Liu and the rest of the Kens and Barbies look like they stepped straight out of a Lilly Pulitzer catalog with their pastel beachwear.

05 of 20

Barbie's Fluffy Heels

Barbie Trailer Shot of Foot Leaving Shoe
Warner Bros. Pictures

While everyone is focused on Robbie's arched feet in the trailer, we're obsessing over her fluffy heels, which are covered in rhinestones. Anyone else getting Legally Blonde flashbacks?

06 of 20

Barbie's Blue Striped Halter Top

MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures' "BARBIE," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Margot Robbie in Barbie. Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Robbie looks totally retro in the first look at the Barbie movie, and it's not just because of her pink convertible. Because Barbie is a total fashionista, she perfectly combines a striped halter with a polka dot headband.

07 of 20

Barbie and Ken's Western Looks

Ryan Gosling Margot Robbie
MEGA

While filming in Los Angeles, fans got a look at Robbie and Gosling's Western looks, including Ken's fringe jacket and Barbie's star-covered flared pants.

08 of 20

Ken's Grease-Inspired Outfit

Barbie movie
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Liu channels his inner Danny Zuko in the trailer as he wears a black t-shirt and jeans with a pop of pink socks.

09 of 20

Barbie's Disco Outfit

BARBIE

Barbie is a dancing queen in the disco-inspired jumpsuit she wears in the trailer.

10 of 20

Barbie's Pink Jumpsuit

Barbie movie.
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Robbie, along with America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt's characters, look like they're on a mission as they sport matching pink jumpsuits with colorful sunglasses.

11 of 20

Ken's Jean Jacket

Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie
Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie (2023). Warner Bros. Pictures

When the first look at Gosling in character was released, fans got a peek at Ken's perfectly bleached hair and killer abs (framed in a denim vest and Ken-brand underwear).

12 of 20

Barbie's Tutu and Snake Boots

Barbie movie.
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Kate McKinnon is "split" between two very different styles as she sports a colorful tutu with green snake boots.

13 of 20

Barbie's Classic Swimsuit

Barbie movie
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

In the first teaser trailer for the Barbie movie, Robbie wore a look instantly recognizable to pretty much anyone: the striped one-piece and white sunnies worn by the very first Barbie.

14 of 20

Ken's Lacrosse Outfit

Barbie movie
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

While two of the Kens seem to have gotten the memo on sports attire, Ryan Gosling's character goes with a different interpretation of "headband and sleeveless shirt."

15 of 20

Barbie's Gingham Hat and Seashell Jewelry

Barbie movie
Warner Bros.

Barbie is always perfectly accessorized, even at the beach! Robbie is seen in another pink gingham dress (with a heart cutout at the back) and perfectly-matched sun hat, plus pink seashell jewelry.

16 of 20

Ken's Pastel Striped Beach Outfit

Barbie movie
Warner Bros.

The only thing more eye-searing than Gosling's tan is his pastel beach outfit!

17 of 20

Barbie's Purple Visor

Barbie movie
Warner Bros.

Alexandra Shipp looks just like a '90s Barbie doll with seashell earrings and a purple visor. And seeing as her Barbie is a "celebrated author," she's fittingly typing away at her laptop at the beach.

18 of 20

Barbie's Presidential Outfit

Barbie movie
Warner Bros.

Issa Rae seems to channel 1990s Chanel (or at least the Chanels from Scream Queens) as she and the rest of the Barbies wear pastel workwear in President Barbie's oval office.

19 of 20

Allan's Classic Striped Shirt

Barbie movie
Warner Bros.

Michael Cera, playing Ken's discontinued best friend Allan, wears the doll's classic rainbow-striped shirt in a glimpse from the trailer.

20 of 20

Barbie's Green Dress

Barbie movie
Warner Bros.

Emma Mackey looks pretty in pink as she wears a one-strap dress with a matching headband.

