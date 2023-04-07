All the Best Outfits From the 'Barbie' Movie

01 of 20 Barbie and Ken's Rollerblade Outfits The image direct Fans got the first look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filming Barbie in June 2022, which ended up being the paparazzi photos that launched a million rollerblading Halloween costumes.

02 of 20 Barbie's Pink Gingham Dress Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures In the teaser trailer for Barbie, Robbie gets ready for the day in a pink gingham dress with floral necklace, pearl buckled belt and matching gingham bow in her hair.

03 of 20 Barbie's Pink Beret and Ken's Barbie Jacket Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Barbie takes her all pink beret-and-party dress look over the top with a pink bow in her side braid. Meanwhile, Ken goes full camp with a pink zip-up jacket covered in the Barbie "B" logo.

04 of 20 Ken's Beachwear Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Simu Liu and the rest of the Kens and Barbies look like they stepped straight out of a Lilly Pulitzer catalog with their pastel beachwear.

05 of 20 Barbie's Fluffy Heels Warner Bros. Pictures While everyone is focused on Robbie's arched feet in the trailer, we're obsessing over her fluffy heels, which are covered in rhinestones. Anyone else getting Legally Blonde flashbacks?

06 of 20 Barbie's Blue Striped Halter Top Margot Robbie in Barbie. Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Robbie looks totally retro in the first look at the Barbie movie, and it's not just because of her pink convertible. Because Barbie is a total fashionista, she perfectly combines a striped halter with a polka dot headband.

07 of 20 Barbie and Ken's Western Looks MEGA While filming in Los Angeles, fans got a look at Robbie and Gosling's Western looks, including Ken's fringe jacket and Barbie's star-covered flared pants.

08 of 20 Ken's Grease-Inspired Outfit Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Liu channels his inner Danny Zuko in the trailer as he wears a black t-shirt and jeans with a pop of pink socks.

09 of 20 Barbie's Disco Outfit Barbie is a dancing queen in the disco-inspired jumpsuit she wears in the trailer.

10 of 20 Barbie's Pink Jumpsuit Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Robbie, along with America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt's characters, look like they're on a mission as they sport matching pink jumpsuits with colorful sunglasses.

11 of 20 Ken's Jean Jacket Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie (2023). Warner Bros. Pictures When the first look at Gosling in character was released, fans got a peek at Ken's perfectly bleached hair and killer abs (framed in a denim vest and Ken-brand underwear).

12 of 20 Barbie's Tutu and Snake Boots Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Kate McKinnon is "split" between two very different styles as she sports a colorful tutu with green snake boots.

13 of 20 Barbie's Classic Swimsuit Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures In the first teaser trailer for the Barbie movie, Robbie wore a look instantly recognizable to pretty much anyone: the striped one-piece and white sunnies worn by the very first Barbie.

14 of 20 Ken's Lacrosse Outfit Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures While two of the Kens seem to have gotten the memo on sports attire, Ryan Gosling's character goes with a different interpretation of "headband and sleeveless shirt."

15 of 20 Barbie's Gingham Hat and Seashell Jewelry Warner Bros. Barbie is always perfectly accessorized, even at the beach! Robbie is seen in another pink gingham dress (with a heart cutout at the back) and perfectly-matched sun hat, plus pink seashell jewelry.

16 of 20 Ken's Pastel Striped Beach Outfit Warner Bros. The only thing more eye-searing than Gosling's tan is his pastel beach outfit!

17 of 20 Barbie's Purple Visor Warner Bros. Alexandra Shipp looks just like a '90s Barbie doll with seashell earrings and a purple visor. And seeing as her Barbie is a "celebrated author," she's fittingly typing away at her laptop at the beach.

18 of 20 Barbie's Presidential Outfit Warner Bros. Issa Rae seems to channel 1990s Chanel (or at least the Chanels from Scream Queens) as she and the rest of the Barbies wear pastel workwear in President Barbie's oval office.

19 of 20 Allan's Classic Striped Shirt Warner Bros. Michael Cera, playing Ken's discontinued best friend Allan, wears the doll's classic rainbow-striped shirt in a glimpse from the trailer.