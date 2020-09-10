Barbie Launches Its Second Dia De Muertos Collectible Doll Ahead of the 2020 Holiday

The doll wears a blush-colored lace dress, embellished with pearls and floral embroidery, and her face is painted in a skull design

Mattel has unveiled a second collectible Día De Muertos Barbie ahead of the Mexican holiday on Nov. 1, marking another push for diversity and inclusion by the iconic toy manufacturing company.

The doll, created by Mexican-American designer Javier Meabe, is a celebration of the tradition, during which families remember those who have died with flower-covered altars, colorful parades, elaborate meals and more.

The doll is wearing a blush-colored lace dress, embellished with pearls and floral embroidery, and her face is painted in a skull design. The collectable item (which retails for $75 and comes in a special package perfect for gifting or displaying) also has large gold earrings and a crown braid adorned with pink flowers.

In a press release, Meabe said the rose represents "emotions and moments in life including celebrations, birth, death, passion, and love." He said he was inspired by the color gold, seen throughout "Mexican culture, jewelry, buildings, statues and artwork and highlighted it throughout the design."

"To stay true to tradition, I incorporated important symbols like marigold, skeleton details and Calavera make-up with a new look," Meabe — who also designed a Día De Muertos Barbie in 2019 — continued. "It was very important that the second Dia De Muertos doll felt just as special as the first in the Barbie series. As a Mexican American Designer, it was important to me to use my creative voice to design a doll that celebrates the bright colors and vivid textures of my culture, as well, as have the traditions I grew up with represented and celebrated in Barbie.”

Last month, Mattel announced another new debut with its Campaign Team set of Barbie dolls meant to expose young girls to different leadership roles and get them excited about shaping the future.

The diverse, four-doll set includes a presidential candidate, a campaign manager, a fundraiser and a voter.

The candidate is a Black doll with black pants and a pink suit jacket, while the campaign manager and fundraiser both wear dresses. The voter doll, meanwhile, wears jeans and a white T-shirt with an “I voted” sticker.