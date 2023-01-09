Barbie Ferreira Flaunts Her Curves in Poolside Swimsuit Snaps: 'LOL Winter'

Ferreira shared two sexy photos to Instagram over the weekend

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 9, 2023 04:15 PM
Barbie Ferreria bikini
Photo: Barbie Ferreria/instagram

Barbie Ferreira has no thoughts about winter — just vibes.

The Euphoria alum took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her bikini body despite it being January and frigid cold in some parts of the world. In her world, it's swimsuit season all the time!

Ferreira, 26, shared two photos poolside with the caption "lol winter," poking fun at the parts of the world where it is too cold to pose outside in nearly nothing.

Barbie Ferreria bikini
Barbie Ferreria/instagram

The first of the two photos sees the actress standing in a yard with her hands on her chest with her eyes closed. She's wearing a colorful swimsuit that covers her chest but leaves her stomach bare. The second sees her in the same place, posed with her hands above her head — highlighting her hourglass figure.

The swimsuit isn't your regular one-piece or bikini. The sunset- and baby-blue-colored suit is technically a one-piece swimsuit but could almost pass for a bikini from the front, thanks to its cutout silhouette.

Ferreira accessorized her summery look with large-framed gold wired glasses, a simple gold necklace and a few rings. The swimsuit also gave Ferreira's tattoos their moment to shine, peeking out from the hems.

Barbie Ferreira attends the HBO Max FYC event for "Euphoria" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Ferreira revealed this past August that she would not be returning for season three of HBO's hit show Euphoria despite being a fan-favorite.

The actress posted to her Instagram account at the time of the announcement, writing, "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye."

She continued, "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it. Love you katherine hernandez."

The role launched Ferreira's acting and modeling career to new heights but also opened her up to hateful and fatphobic comments online.

The star told WhoWhatWear in an interview of February last year that hate comments anger her because it's "not radical for me to be wearing a crop top," she said. "[Comments like those are] just backhanded compliments. I've been doing this since I was 16. I'm 25."

Also explaining that despite the body-positivity movement, she thinks, "bigger bodies are not as 'trendy' as they used to be, which is really sad to me. But it's more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don't think any young person has really figured it out yet."

