Barbie Celebrates 'May the Fourth' with the Launch of 4 New Star Wars-Inspired Dolls

Barbie's newest collection is out of this world.

In celebration of Star Wars Day (May 4th), Mattel announced four new additions to the existing Stars Wars x Barbie collection. Last year, the company launched the line of dolls inspired by the famous film franchise with Princess Leia, Darth Vader and R2-D2, and all the replicas honored the iconic characters' most noted features — Leia's space buns, Darth Vader's cape and R2-D2's white and blue robotic design.

The new line of dolls features looks inspired by Rey, Chewbecca, C-3PO and the Stormtrooper. Each collectible doll embraces the unique personality of its character via a stylish costume.

The Rey doll comes dressed in a belted chiffon gown with gold jewelry and boot leggings—a runway interpretation of her usual combat attire. As the protagonist of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Rey is played by actress Daisy Ridley in the films.

Re-envisioning the character's iconic white helmet and suit, Stormtrooper Barbie features a blonde bob with oversize sunglasses and a white armor-inspired dress and boots.

To pay homage to C-3PO's golden exterior, the doll version has a '70s-inspired feel, showcasing a sequin gold dress with matching tall boots and glasses.

Finally, the Chewbacca-inspired ensemble is a head-to-toe faux fur look, complete with a coat and strapless dress. To accessorize, like any Barbie would, the doll has a fur handbag and matching knee-high boots.

The four new members of the Star Wars x Barbie collaboration are available for pre-order on barbie.com for $100, except for the Chewbacca doll which is for sale exclusively on Barbie.com for $150. Shipping is excepted to begin in early June.