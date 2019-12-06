Barbara Palvin just shared the ultimate #relationshipgoals photo on Instagram.

The Victoria’s Secret model, 26, posted a sweet black and white snap with boyfriend Dylan Sprouse, 27, with the caption, “I love you baby but if you poke me / tickle me one more time im gonna break ur little fingie 🤡 📸 @themattkwan.”

In the candid photo, Sprouse is wearing in a crewneck sweater and a pendant necklace, while Palvin looks cozy in a long-sleeve button-down blouse. Her large hoop earrings are on full-display, thanks to a sleek low ponytail hairstyle.

“CUTIES” one Instagram user commented. Another joked, “PLEASE ADOPT ME.”

“greatest couple ❤❤” a third fan wrote.

And this isn’t the first time the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has shared a cute photo with her boyfriend of over a year.

Image zoom Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

In August, Palvin posted a cuddly black and white selfie on Instagram, wishing The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star a happy 27th birthday.

RELATED: Barbara Palvin’s Boyfriend Dylan Sprouse Brings Shake Shack to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show As Promised

“Happy birthday to the world’s best snuggler. Thank you for letting me be part of ur life. I’m so proud of the hard working man you are and I hope this year is filled with all the love and happiness you deserve. ♥️ I love you,” she captioned the photo.

RELATED: Cole Sprouse Finally Met Twin Dylan’s Girlfriend Barbara Palvin at an Oscars Afterparty

Earlier this year, the couple announced they were taking the next step in their relationship by moving into a Brooklyn apartment together.

Image zoom Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

“We moved in we only had 4 mental breakdowns!” Sprouse captioned an Instagram photo, which showed himself and his model love posing for a selfie in their new pad, which boasts an impressive view of the New York City skyline.

Sprouse shared another view of the city from his new home on his Instagram Stories, as well as a photo of himself in the couple’s bathroom.

“New bathroom,” Sprouse wrote over the photo of himself posing in front of the mirror.

Palvin also shared the exciting news, posting the same selfie her beau shared.

“Two worms officially in the big apple,” Palvin wrote.