Barbara Palvin Calls Boyfriend Dylan Sprouse the 'Perfect Guy,' Reveals 'She's Very Much in Love'

They’ve only been dating for a few months, but Barbara Palvin already believes she has found her perfect match in Dylan Sprouse!

The model, who walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, recently showed fans what her typical day off looked like in a video shared by Vogue Australia, during which Palvin starts her day with coffee and an intense workout before meeting Sprouse, 26, for lunch in the park.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s not normal for me to have a boyfriend. I was single for six years,” Palvin, 25, revealed. “It did pay off, I feel like I found the perfect guy. He’s very kind and gentle.”

The fashion star added, “That’s what I do on my day off: I spend it with the people I love and I’m very much in love right now.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

During the video, the couple shows off some PDA as they stroll through the park and eventually head out for a pinball-bar date — but Palvin may not a fan of her boyfriend’s public affection.

“She doesn’t like cuddling very much,” the former Suite Life of Zach and Cody actor revealed. “I try to give her hugs and she’s like, ugh,” he added before she jokingly responded: “I’m a strong, independent woman who wants to be free with you.”

Their latest PDA comes after Sprouse proudly cheered on his girlfriend at the VS Fashion Show.

RELATED: Dylan Sprouse Says He’s Been Brewing Mead Since He Was 16 (Even When He Lived With His College RA)

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

After the show, she planned on treating herself to a cheat meal hand-delivered by her boyfriend, whom she is believed to have first started dating over the summer.

“He is bringing Shake Shack burgers for me,” the model told PEOPLE exclusively backstage as she got ready for the show. And the actor certainly delivered, filling a bag with cheeseburgers and posting about it on her Instagram Stories.

He took his burger delivery job so seriously that he kept the bag under his seat at the show (where he sat next to model Dellah Belle Hamlin) before handing it over in person on the red carpet (for which he was rewarded with a big smooch.)

RELATED: Barbara Palvin’s Boyfriend Dylan Sprouse Brings Shake Shack to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show As Promised