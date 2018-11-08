After model Barbara Palvin makes her comeback on the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway following a six year hiatus, she plans on treating herself to a cheat meal hand-delivered by boyfriend Dylan Sprouse.

“He is bringing Shake Shack burgers for me,” Palvin, 25, tells PEOPLE exclusively backstage as she got ready for the show.

The model adds that leading up to the show, she’s been careful to watch what she eats, and gets enjoyment by watching cooking video clips for the time being.

Barbara Palvin getting ready backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018. Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

“We had a funny thing this morning because I was watching videos of food. That is what I do! I was like, ‘Yeah, dip it! Cut it! Eat it!'” Palvin jokes. “[Dylan] was like, ‘Babe? Are you ok?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but it is just fried lasagna!'”

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The star says she’s grateful to have such a supportive boyfriend and family “who are able to handle me being hungry.” She adds, “I cook for [Dylan]. So I watch him eat and I just drool.”

Palvin admits she does feel a sense of pressure coming back to the Victoria’s Secret runway six years after making her debut wearing a Santa Claus-themed look.

Barbara Palvin walking the runway in a Santa outfit at her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2012. Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

“I feel a lot of pressure. When I was 19 and I did the show, I didn’t really understand how much pressure it is and how I should feel,” the model tells us. “But to be here now means so much because I did this. I worked my ass [off] and I am here. It is my big comeback.”

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show will air Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

— with reporting by Brittany Talarico