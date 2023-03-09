Barbara Eden Looks Chic in Navy Blue at Remus Pre-Award Tea Time Event — See Her Look!

The 91-year-old I Dream of Jeannie star wore an elegant silk top and slacks for the occasion, where she treated red carpet onlookers with her signature genie pose

By
Published on March 9, 2023 10:28 AM
Barbara Eden attends Remus Pre Award Tea Time at The Beverly Hills Hotel on March 08, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

It's tea time for Barbara Eden!

The I Dream of Jeannie star, 91, shimmered on the red carpet of the Remus pre-award tea time event at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday.

Donning a navy silk shirt, black slacks and matching heels, Eden wore her hair partly pulled back, with face-framing bangs for the glamorous event.

The actress later even did her iconic character's trademark genie pose while stopping along the arrivals line for photographers.

Barbara Eden attends the Remus Pre-Award Tea Time event at The Beverly Hills Hotel on March 08, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Paul Archuleta/Getty

For Eden, invoking the 2,000-year-old genie is still fun, more than 50 years after the show taped its final episode.

"She's easy to live with," Eden told PEOPLE in 2021 about playing the character. "She really is. I like her a lot. I think what makes me so happy is that so many people around the world like her. Not me. They like that character. And they like the show for what it is. It takes people out of themselves and into another world, and I appreciate that. I like it very much."

The show, which aired for 139 episodes from 1965 to 1970, followed Jeannie and Larry Hagman as Tony Nelson, an astronaut with whom she falls in love with and marries.

While speaking with PEOPLE, the actress also opened up about not being interested in retirement, and how hard it is to "slow down."

"Sometimes one is forced to slow down, but I'll do what I do until I can't," she said at the time.

Eden added, "I'm really lucky. I have dear friends. I have a wonderful family, a very supportive husband, a dog who is adorable, but a brat! Yes, I'm very happy. I think life, everything, has to work itself out. There's a reason for most things, and I can't wish for it."

