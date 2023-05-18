Barbara Corcoran, 74, Recreates Martha Stewart's 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Moment in White Bathing Suit

Barbara Corcoran is investing her time in some fun activities.

Following the release of Martha Stewart's steamy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread, the businesswoman and Shark Tank star, 74, decided to take a stab at creating her own.

A new photo shared to Instagram Thursday shows Corcoran wearing a V-neck white one-piece bathing suit under what appears to be orange satin fabric draped around her shoulders as a makeshift shawl.

She sits on a lounge chair with her legs crossed while smiling at the camera. The view outside the window she sits in front of is all lush greenery and Manhattan buildings.

The next photo in Corcoran's carousel is Stewart's magazine cover, which shows the lifestyle maven in a plunging bathing suit and oversize gold jacket. She poses against a tropical setting in the Dominican Republic.

"I can't cook, but I sure can swim. @si_swimsuit @marthastewart48," Corcoran captioned the photos.

"You've seen Martha Stewart…but have you seen me," she added on her Instagram Story, tagging the craft connoisseur.

Stewart, who became the oldest model to grace the magazine's cover at 81, opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about the gig. She called it a "once in a lifetime" experience that could've come even sooner.

"It should have been 30 years ago," she said with a laugh. "That would have been great. It was not a goal I set for myself, but once asked, I thought to myself, let's do it!"

"It's important to stand up to challenges, whether they're beauty challenges or intellectual challenges, even philanthropic challenges," she added. "To be able to stand up and do it — to me — is so fun! And this is accomplishing something that not everybody would accomplish."

Stewart prepped for the big day by keeping up with her regular skincare and wellness routine of Pilates, getting facials and staying away from alcohol, even getting a spray tan for the special moment.

Another thing she had to do was keep an open mind when it came to wearing the swimsuits (and nothing else, because she was all for showing off her "good décolleté").

"I tried on all the bathing suits and outfits the night before the shoot, and there were so many things to try on," she said. "You have to throw modesty out the window because they're prodding you and pulling and straightening — so I had to grin and bear it."