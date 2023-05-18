Barbara Corcoran, 74, Recreates Martha Stewart's 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Moment in White Bathing Suit

“You’ve seen Martha Stewart…but have you seen me,” the Shark Tank business expert wrote on Instagram 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 04:17 PM
Barbara Corcoran
Photo: Barbara Corcoran/instagram

Barbara Corcoran is investing her time in some fun activities.

Following the release of Martha Stewart's steamy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread, the businesswoman and Shark Tank star, 74, decided to take a stab at creating her own.

A new photo shared to Instagram Thursday shows Corcoran wearing a V-neck white one-piece bathing suit under what appears to be orange satin fabric draped around her shoulders as a makeshift shawl.

She sits on a lounge chair with her legs crossed while smiling at the camera. The view outside the window she sits in front of is all lush greenery and Manhattan buildings.

The next photo in Corcoran's carousel is Stewart's magazine cover, which shows the lifestyle maven in a plunging bathing suit and oversize gold jacket. She poses against a tropical setting in the Dominican Republic.

"I can't cook, but I sure can swim. @si_swimsuit @marthastewart48," Corcoran captioned the photos.

"You've seen Martha Stewart…but have you seen me," she added on her Instagram Story, tagging the craft connoisseur.

Barbara Corcoran
Barbara Corcoran/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stewart, who became the oldest model to grace the magazine's cover at 81, opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about the gig. She called it a "once in a lifetime" experience that could've come even sooner.

"It should have been 30 years ago," she said with a laugh. "That would have been great. It was not a goal I set for myself, but once asked, I thought to myself, let's do it!"

"It's important to stand up to challenges, whether they're beauty challenges or intellectual challenges, even philanthropic challenges," she added. "To be able to stand up and do it — to me — is so fun! And this is accomplishing something that not everybody would accomplish."

martha stewart
Ruven Afanador/ SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Stewart prepped for the big day by keeping up with her regular skincare and wellness routine of Pilates, getting facials and staying away from alcohol, even getting a spray tan for the special moment.

Another thing she had to do was keep an open mind when it came to wearing the swimsuits (and nothing else, because she was all for showing off her "good décolleté").

"I tried on all the bathing suits and outfits the night before the shoot, and there were so many things to try on," she said. "You have to throw modesty out the window because they're prodding you and pulling and straightening — so I had to grin and bear it."

Related Articles
Lizzo Loves Her Hips in Nothing but a Yitty Body Suit in New Tik tok
'I Got Hips': Lizzo Is Feeling Herself in New TikTok
Emily Ratajkowski, Eric Andre
Eric André Says a 'Gentleman Never Tells' When Pressed About Ending of Rumored Romance with Emily Ratajkowski 
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Shuts Down Botox, Plastic Surgery Rumors Around Her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover
Elle Fanning attends The 2023 Met Gala
Elle Fanning Reveals She Fell in Front of Cardi B at the Met Gala — and Spills About Having Her Prom at Cannes
Ariana Madix WWHL outfit
Ariana Madix Wears 'Slutty Funeral' Dress on 'WWHL' After Tom Sandoval Split: All About Her Look (Exclusive)
Viola Davis attends the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Viola Davis on Evolving Beauty Standards: 'Who We Are Beyond Male Desirability' (Exclusive)
Lindsay Lohan Peter Thomas Roth campaign
Lindsay Lohan Channels Past Roles in New Campaign and Shares Her Fave Beauty Ritual (Exclusive)
Hailey Bieber is seen leaving Rhode launch party at Chiltern Firehouse
Hailey Bieber Dazzles in Silver Sequins at U.K. Launch of Rhode Skincare Line
Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Press Tour
See Halle Bailey's Best Looks from 'The Little Mermaid' Press Tour
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Takes On New York City in Sexy Cutout Dress: See the Sultry Look 
Lourdes Leon Chemical X as featured in W Magazine's Pop Issue credit Nick Sethi/W Magazine
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Poses in Nearly Nude Sheer Catsuit for 'W' Magazine
pedro pascal and ethan hawke saint laurent
Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke Are Lovers and Enemies in Wild New Western Film from Saint Laurent
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Goes 'Dark and Sexy for Summer' with New Black-Brown Hair Color
Angelina Jolie Teases New Clothing Collective Atelier Jolie
Angelina Jolie Teases New Clothing Collective, Atelier Jolie, Focused on Reducing Waste, Celebrating Tailors
Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English Featured as Only Pregnant Model in 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Issue: 'Surreal'
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart Casa de Campo
Martha Stewart's Makeup Pro Reveals the $16 Buy Behind the Icon's 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Glow (Exclusive)