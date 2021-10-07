Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran made a tasteless comment about Goldberg's pants size while on Thursday's episode of The View

Barbara Corcoran Apologizes to Whoopi Goldberg for Body Shaming Remark Made on The View

Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran made a questionable joke about Whoopi Goldberg during her appearance on Thursday's episode of The View — and Ana Navarro wasn't having it.

The moment came when Corcoran, 72, was telling Goldberg, Navarro, and fellow The View co-hosts Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin about Emma Grede, the founder and CEO of denim brand Good American who is set to be the first Black, female guest shark on Shark Tank.

In the now-viral clip, Hostin raved about the size-inclusive jeans. To which Goldberg, 65, replied: "Well, I have to try them," joking, "Will they fit this COVID [butt]?"

Hostin, 52, and Navarro, 49, assured her they would — but Corcoran was less supportive.

"When you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don't like them, give them to me. I'm gonna make two pairs," the businesswoman said.

Cameras then panned to Goldberg, who seemed surprised and unamused, before Navarro came to her co-host's defense by taking at jab at Corcoran's floral dress.

"Whoopi, let me just tell you something. Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already, on TV" Navarro quipped.

Fans were quick to call out Corcoran for the controversial joke on Twitter, with one person writing, "Ana is that girl! Ride or die and I love her for it! @ananavarro said don't you come for Whoopi! Barbara Corcoran went too far. #TheView," alongside a gif of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"Barbara Corcoran really tried it," another Twitter user said, adding an eye roll emoji. While a third fan called the fat shaming comment "cruel and uncalled for."

Corcoran responded to the backlash on Thursday afternoon with an apology video captioned "Love ya Whoopi."

"I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi," the entrepreneur began. "She has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I've known Whoopi for years."