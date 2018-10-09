See All 3 of Barbara Bush's Romantic Wedding-Weekend Dresses

Paul Morse

George W. Bush’s daughter, Barbara Bush, married actor Craig Coyne on on Sunday in a gorgeous Vera Wang gown, but it was just one of three high-fashion dresses she wore during her intimate wedding weekend at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.

For her rehearsal dinner on Saturday night, the former First Daughter, 36, chose a romantic rosebud print Brock Collection design, which she wore for family photos alongside her nieces and flower girls Margaret “Mila”, 5, and Poppy, 3, as seen in the snapshot below.

And for a wedding day luncheon, Barbara chose a gorgeous Carolina Herrera gown featuring lilac straps and floral appliqués on the bodice, rounding out a weekend of wearing all American-based brands.

For the couple’s intimate Sunday wedding ceremony in front of 20 of their closest family members, the bride chose a custom ivory silk crepe Very Wang gown featuring a spaghetti strap detail and a cowl draped neckline. She paired it with nude sandals, an elegant, translucent shawl, which draped over her shoulders and grazed the ground, and a sentimental reminder of her grandmother (and namesake), who died at age 92 in April.

“It’s really sweet. The ‘something borrowed’ that I’m wearing is this bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother on their 70th anniversary,” Barbara told PEOPLE. Her “something blue” was a pair of earrings from her twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager.

After the bride’s father, 72, walked her down the aisle, she exchanged vows with her groom in front of their immediate families, including Mrs. Bush, 71, and Barbara’s grandfather, former president George H.W. Bush, 94. Bush Hager, served as matron of honor, and her daughters, Mila, and Poppy, were flower girls along with Coyne’s niece, Emma, 5. Poppy did double duty at the ceremony, also serving as the ring bearer.

The couple tied the knot after a whirlwind, five-week engagement. In the same week, Coyne relocated from L.A. to make his new home with Barbara in Manhattan.