Bar Refaeli is in hot water after starring in an Israeli apparel advert that many have slammed as “racist” and even “Islamophobic.”

In the campaign video called “Freedom Is Basic,” which was shared on Refaeli’s Facebook page Monday, the 33-year-old model can be seen wearing a niqab — an item of clothing commonly worn by some Muslim women — while the words “Is it Iran here?” (translated by Buzzfeed) are plastered across the screen.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

Seconds later, the Israeli model — who is Jewish — rips off the garment to reveal a multicolored athleisure ensemble by the brand called Hoodies.

As she shows off the outfit and shakes her hair vigorously, a song with the lyrics, “It’s all about freedom, finally breaking the chains, the cost of my freedom,” plays in the background.

Although Refaeli has removed the video from her social media pages with the exception to her Facebook, she has already received a significant amount of backlash as the ad seemingly implies freedom is the removal of a niqab.

“@BarRefaeli this is just stupid. My idea of freedom is wearing hijab and if I want to wear niqab I will. This is what creates islamaphobia,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Another social media user tweeted: “This has to be the most ignorant and racist ad I’ve ever seen and I can’t believe a whole company approved this.. I’m disgusted and at a loss of words.”

Bar Refaeli Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

This has to be the most ignorant and racist ad I’ve ever seen and I can’t believe a whole company approved this.. I’m disgusted and at a loss of words. pic.twitter.com/oiY1XB27EH — mariam (@fancydaisiesx) October 30, 2018

@BarRefaeli this is just stupid. My idea of freedom is wearing hijab and if I want to wear niqab I will. This is what creates islamaphobia. pic.twitter.com/dBn41rKRDD — themodestcoverup (@Demodestcoverup) October 30, 2018

Ad depicts @BarRefaeli taking off a niqab followed by lyrics "finally freedom". This is disgusting. Expecting companies like @Cosmopolitan & @giorgioarmani to drop her, unless y'all are cool with a brand ambassador spreading messages like this. pic.twitter.com/fkHpdojOAI — Mαrωα 🥀 (@MarwaBalkar) October 30, 2018

I'm pretty sure that freedom is the ability to wear whatever one wants. This ad is tone deaf, but it's expected from Bar Rafaeli. https://t.co/MkILYwD4HR — Yasmine (@Yas_Arsala) November 1, 2018

Might be worth mentioning that women in Iran don’t live under mandatory burqa rules, which is what Bar Rafaeli is wearing in the ad… https://t.co/lhH3bTf5W1 — Ana (@wordsbyana) October 31, 2018

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan Slammed for Controversial Indian Breath Freshener Ad

“Ad depicts @BarRefaeli taking off a niqab followed by lyrics “finally freedom.” This is disgusting,” a different user Tweeted.

Other than removing the ad, Refaeli has not publicly addressed the backlash.

A representative for the model did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hoodies also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.