This Insanely Cute and Cheap Carry-on Bag Is Even Cheaper Right Now — but Only for the Next 5 Hours

There are a surprising amount of factors you have to consider when picking out the perfect bag for weekend trips. A lot of times, these types of bags become catch-alls for gym and work totes in addition to those times you need a bag bigger than your daily handbag but smaller than your suitcase. Because of the versatility this kind of bag requires, you probably want something equally cute and functional that can hold up against whatever elements you encounter.

Allow us to make the case for Baosha’s Canvas Tote Bag with PU Leather Strap, which has several styles on sale for as low as $28.04 right now during an Amazon Lightning deal — but only for the next few hours or until the deal is all claimed. It’s pretty rare to find such a useful bag for this affordable of a price, so let that alone be the first point in our argument.

Buy It! Baosha Canvas Tote Bag with PU Leather Strap, $28.04–$44.99 (orig. $32.99–$44.99); amazon.com

With this type of bag, you want something big enough to fit a few outfits and toiletries with some room to spare, but not so big you can’t stuff it into a packed car trunk or overhead compartment on a flight. With 16 x 12 x 8-inch dimensions, Baosha’s two-pound weekender bag is the ideal size for these hectic travel situations, and the pliable yet durable material gives you more flexibility in tight or crowded spaces. The outer sleeve with built-in zip pocket adds even more convenience by allowing you to slide the carry-on over the handlebars on your rolling suitcase for longer journeys.

A great travel bag, ideally, will also have separate compartments for easy access to your essentials but not such a complicated design that you end up digging through multiple pockets and pouches to find your chapstick and sunglasses. This tote features the outer zip pocket mentioned above as well as three interior pockets, two open and one that zips shut. In addition to offering eight color options, the brand also has style options with a built-in compartment at the base to separate your shoes from your clothes and toiletries.

Reviewers love the bag’s sturdy fabric, compact but efficient size, removable shoulder strap, and stylish pattern. One five-star reviewer summed up her experience, saying, “I had a 12-hour flight and needed to bring a LOT of stuff on the plane. In this bag I put a change of clothes, pajamas, earphones, Stephen King’s latest 700+ page book, my MacBook, my mini iPad, three charging cords, Clorox wipes, my medication, my airline pillow, a large shawl (that I use for a blanket) and a toiletry kit. Furthermore, it has a luggage sleeve where you can slide the bag over the handle of a suitcase.”

While some reviewers experienced mixups with their orders and noted the shoulder strap breaking, the brand’s fast-acting and helpful customer service quickly contacted them and replaced the items. In another bode of confidence for this duffle, the brand even offers a lifetime warranty, giving customers 100 percent of their money back if they’re not happy with their purchase at any time.

With all this bag has going for it, the $28.04 to $44.99 price tag seems like a steal. Hurry and take advantage of the Lighting Deal now before this convenient and stylish gem sells out or returns to full price around 8:30 pm ET. Scroll down to shop a few of our other favorite styles below.

Buy It! Purple Stripes, $29.74 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Blue Stripes with Shoe Compartment, $33.14 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Genuine Leather Black, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com