Bandier’s Private Sale Just Dropped — and the Tank Top Celebrities Love Is Only $33

Retailers are rolling out discounts practically non-stop these days — and some of these markdowns are the best we’ve seen all year. From Nordstrom’s seemingly never-ending sale section to Spanx’s latest (and perhaps most popular) round of flash deals, there’s certainly no shortage of wallet-friendly fashion finds on the market right now.

That said, Bandier’s newest Private Sale is another one that we’re particularly excited about. Why? Because it’s chock-full of workout essentials and loungewear goodies — like sweat-wicking leggings (that are actually so cute) and soft-as-butter lounge sets — that many shoppers have been eager to buy lately. Bandier’s selection effortlessly combines comfort with style, and it’s all 40 percent off when you use the code SPRINGSALE at checkout.

Bandier carries a wide range of celeb-loved brands, like Jennifer Lopez-approved Koral and Agolde, a denim label Gigi Hadid has been spotted in many times. And while these particular brands aren’t currently on sale, there is one Hollywood ‘It’ item included in Bandier’s markdowns that we think is worth scooping up ASAP, especially if you’ve been on the lookout for an easy-to-wear basic.

Wesley’s Rivington Ribbed Bodysuit has been seen on models like Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk. And right now, you can score the celeb-loved basic tank top for just $33. Another major plus of the top, aside from the fact that runway superstars own it, is that it’s great for tucking into your favorite jeans or spring skirts thanks to the lightweight fabric that’s suitable for even the hottest summer days.

This sale just dropped today and will go until May 13, but by the looks of it, the most popular items are going to go fast. Ahead, browse our must-buys from Bandier’s Private Sale and don’t forget to apply the code SPRINGSALE to get 40 percent off. (Note: Only the items included in the private sale section are eligible for the discount.)

Buy It! Wesley Rivington Ribbed Bodysuit, $32.99 with code SPRINGSALE (orig. $78); bandier.com

Buy It! Calé Lola Ribbed Hoodie, $58.80 with code SPRINGSALE (orig. $98); bandier.com

Buy It! Calé Angelique Rib Flare, $93 with code SPRINGSALE (orig. $155); bandier.com

Buy It! We Over Me Yin Leggings, $44.99 with code SPRINGSALE (orig. $105); bandier.com

Buy It! We Over Me Zen Jogger, $44.99 with code SPRINGSALE (orig. $105); bandier.com

Buy It! Calé Beatrice Rib Short Sleeve, $23.99 with code SPRINGSALE (orig. $98); bandier.com

Buy It! Calé Bodysuit, $69 with code SPRINGSALE (orig. $115); bandier.com

Buy It! Wesley Rivington Scoop Neck, $32.99 with code SPRINGSALE (orig. $78); bandier.com

