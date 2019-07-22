Image zoom

While shapewear, athletic shorts, and sticks of body balm can help prevent painful chafing this summer, Amazon shoppers have their own secret weapon … which is surprisingly fun to wear.



Tons of women swear by these discreet and comfortable anti-chafing thigh bands from Bandelettes when it comes to summer dressing. In fact, over 2,600 Amazon shoppers gave the under-$20 thigh bands a five-star review. Lightweight and stretchy, these lingerie-like bands slip on and stay put under dresses and skirts to protect your legs from irritation, chafing, and rashes. Owners call them “legit magical,” “worth every single penny,” and “life-changing.”

Image zoom

Buy It! Anti-Chafing Bandelettes Thigh Bands, $11.95–$18.95; amazon.com

Women of all sizes tend to need a little extra thigh protection if they’re going to do a ton of walking, hit the town on a hot night in a dress or even just spend a few hours out in the park. Rather than slipping into constricting shapewear or bulky shorts, some women are opting for these fun bands for all kinds of occasions. “I have worn these on hot, humid days, to weddings while doing tons of dancing, gotten sweaty and I have had no issues,” one reviewer wrote. “There is no pain, no itching, and I can run around in a dress all day long and never have a problem.”

Amazon shoppers say these bands give them peace of mind and make them feel extra confident too. “They look like lingerie and don’t make you feel like you’re wearing granny panties under your clothes,” one reviewer wrote. “They look like something you wore deliberately to feel pretty and feminine. They don’t look like something you’re wearing ‘to keep your thighs from rubbing.’”

Many also claim they work even better than other anti-chafing products out there. “I was skeptical because my thunder thighs are crazy resistant to any sort of chub rub defense!” another reviewer chimed in. “I wore them while walking at least five hours at a music festival and they stayed put without ever needing to adjust them! My delicate inner thigh skin was preserved, no chub-rub in sight and they’re so feminine and romantic looking that I didn’t even care if someone caught a peek at that beautiful lace. Ladies, we can finally toss the deodorant — these things work!”

Image zoom

Buy It! Anti-Chafing Bandelettes Thigh Bands, $11.95–$18.95; amazon.com

Those looking for something simpler can get the comfy band in the solid spandex version — sans lace. Ladies love this particular style, which comes in black, beige, and chocolate, for running and layering under shorts and other athletic wear.

Owners also shared this shopping tip that makes all the difference: Carefully review the brand’s sizing chart before purchasing and measure your leg to find your best fit. Most shoppers sized down — something to keep in mind if you find yourself between sizes.

While they’re especially beloved in the summer, you’ll wear plenty of occasions to wear them beyond shorts season too, so stock up now. Your thighs will be so happy you did.