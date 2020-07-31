Banana Republic’s New Face Coverings Have a Hidden Feature That Makes Them Extra Comfy

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’ve found that face masks with earloops are difficult to wear, whether they irritate your ears or just don’t fit correctly, join the tons of shoppers that are turning to neck gaiters as a face mask alternative. The multifunctional accessory is lightweight and seamlessly slides over your nose and mouth without any loops or ties. Neck gaiters are often a one-size-fits all situation, so if that’s got you worried it won’t stay on your face, don’t fret: Banana Republic found a solution.

The brand recently launched gaiters that feature an adjustable drawstring at the back, which means you can customize the fit to your face so it won’t slip off. They’re made out of a stretchy and breathable fabric blend, come in three basic colors (black, gray, and blue), and are machine washable.

The face covering is currently backordered, but you can still add it to your cart — just expect a later shipping date. Banana Republic is also offering 10 percent off your order if you add a mask to your purchase.

If you need something sooner than that, Banana Republic has gaiters that don’t have a drawstring and come in a few different color options that will ship ASAP. Shoppers say they prefer wearing them over traditional face masks and that they’re useful during quick outings.

In addition to the gaiters, the brand also makes traditional cloth face masks. When Banana Republic launched them in May, they quickly sold out twice. Now they come in tons of colors and prints — some are even meant to match the apparel on the site. They feature adjustable earloops, a nose wire, and a pocket for a filter. You can get a three-pack for $29.

