Banana Republic’s Face Masks Sold Out Within Minutes — but They’re Finally Back in Stock

If you weren’t able to grab a face mask from Banana Republic a few weeks ago, that’s because they went out of stock almost immediately. But now, the retailer’s soft and stretchy face masks are back and ready to get added to your cart.

Banana Republic is one of the latest brands to launch cloth face masks since the CDC recommended that Americans wear them in a collective effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. The microfiber masks feature cloth ear straps and metal nose wire and are designed to fit snugly over your face. For every mask purchased, the company will donate $10 to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund.

Image zoom Banana Republic

Buy It! Banana Republic Cloth Face Mask, $20; bananarepublic.gap.com

Banana Republic’s sister brands Gap and Athleta are also selling face masks. You can snag a pack of five masks from Athleta for $30 or a two-pack from Gap for $10. Both are currently backordered, however, and expected to ship between the end of the month and early June.

Image zoom gap, athleta masks

Buy It! Gap Adult Face Mask, 2-Pack, $10; gap.com; Athleta 5-Pack Non-Medical Masks, $30; athelta.gap.com

Considering they sold out so fast the first time, Banana Republic’s face masks will likely sell out again — so make sure to add one to your cart before it’s too late!