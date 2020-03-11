You Can Get 2 Bottles of This Popular Sunscreen for Just $8 on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

While it’s not summer quiet yet, stocking up on sunscreen is never a bad idea. Right now, Banana Boat’s popular Ultra Sport SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray is on sale for just $8. The best part? You’re actually getting two bottles for that low price — talk about a steal.

The sunscreen is currently Amazon’s number one best-selling sunscreen, with an overall 4.6-star rating and hundreds of five-star reviews. The spray sunscreen is water resistant up to 80 minutes, goes on clear, and has a “breathable” formula, according to the brand.

While the twin pack usually costs $17, it’s currently 41 percent off, and you can clip a $2 coupon to save even more on it at checkout.

Buy It! Banana Boat Ultra Sport SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray, $7.99 with coupon (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

“As someone who is very fair-skinned, I use sunscreen religiously and have tried many brands over the years. Banana Boat Sport sunscreen spray is the best I have used. It is lightweight, doesn’t feel greasy or sticky, and provides all-day protection,” one shopper wrote. “I always trust it will protect me from sunburn even on the sunniest days, and it has never failed.”

And if you prefer lotion sunscreens, a handful of other sunscreens from brands like Neutrogrena and La Roche-Posay are discounted too. We’re not sure how long these deals will last, but we recommend adding your favorites to your cart now before prices shoot back up again.

Buy It! Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 100+, $7.19 with coupon (orig. $10.99); amazon.com; Neutrogena Clear Face Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin, $8.79 (orig. $10.23); amazon.com

Buy It! La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60 Body & Face, $35.99 (save 50 percent on 1 when you buy 2); amazon.com; La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Light Fluid SPF 50, $27.19 with coupon (orig. $33.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Coppertone Sport Sunscreen Spray SPF 50, 3 Pack, $15.59 with coupon (orig. $22.66); amazon.com