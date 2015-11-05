Kaia Gerber and supermodel mom Cindy Crawford joined a slew of stars to fête Balmain x H&M’s collection in L.A. Wednesday night, and everyone dressed to impress in bold pieces from the line. The good news: The gorgeous photos are below. The bad news: The 100+ piece collection, which launched today at 8 am EST, 100 + piece collection is already sold out. (We call that the ‘Kendall + Gigi Effect.’)

Kaia, 14, gave her best model pose on the red carpet (and looked like her mom’s total mini-me) in the $649 beaded mini dress from the line, previously seen on Gigi Hadid. Crawford, 49, selected black leather pants, topped with a gold-button blazer and coordinating belt from the collection.

The stylish mother-daughter duo joined Selma Blair, Jaime King, Sarah Hyland, Dylan Penn and more at the star-studded event, giving everyone one last glimpse at the collection before it went on sale Thursday morning — and sold out in about an hour. And looking at the celebs modeling it, it’s no surprise it sold out so quickly.

Olivier Rousteing debuted his collection last month, enlisting his Balmain army (Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, Alessandra Ambrosio and more) to model the looks on the runway. He also enlisted the Backstreet Boys for a surprise performance.

What do you think of Kaia and Cindy’s Balmain moment? Are you sad the collection is sold out? Did you nab a piece? Sound off below!