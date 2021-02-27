Amazon Shoppers Say This Comfortable Full-Coverage Bra Has Held Up to Years of Wash and Wear

Whether it's the current debate around the status of skinny jeans or something else entirely, there are always going to be differing opinions on fashion, especially across generations. However it's safe to say there's one thing Gen Z, millennials, and baby boomers can all agree on: We're collectively more than over wearing uncomfortable bras.
Think about it: With hundreds of styles at our fingertips, there's no excuse to put up with poking and prodding underwires. And thanks to the helpful guidance of Amazon shoppers who've already done the leg work, a new favorite may be just around the corner: Bali's One Smooth Ultra Light Underwire Bra.
The popular style is one of the retailer's overall best-sellers in the category of everyday bras, and has more than 1,800 stamps of approval left by shoppers who've already made the switch. What's more, it comes in a variety of 21 colors so you can revamp your entire drawer when you end up falling in love with its fit.
"This bra is crazy comfy and cute," one reviewer shared. "I was nervous buying a bra I hadn't tried on first. Being home so much now thanks to the pandemic, I do not want to wear a bra at home but don't exactly have boobs that benefit from no support on a daily basis. I really was looking for support and comfort but didn't want to feel like I had on a bra… this is it! Comfortable and supportive. I'm so happy I shed a tear! I'm getting this bra in every color."
The secret behind the happy-tear inducing bra lies in its combination of full coverage lining and inner side-supporting panels, which shoppers say adds shape and support. While it isn't wireless, those who've previously steered clear of underwire bras say they "couldn't be more pleased with the style" and spoke to how comfortable it is.
Another plus? The bra's ability to hold up to wash and wear — a quality that isn't always easy to come by."I've had these bras for two years and they are still my absolute favorite bras," another reviewer shared." They're holding up perfectly and I haven't lost a single one to underwire warping, tears, piling or any other issue. As long as they make these, it's the only bra I will ever wear... No shoulder strap chafing or pain, has lift and good support despite lack of padding, practically invisible under even thin shirts."
Even if the verdict on skinny jeans lies in a generational tug of war, there are some things, like the pursuit of comfortable bras, that everyone can agree on. Head to Amazon to get the best-selling style that's already won over hundreds of shoppers.
