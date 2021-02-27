Amazon Shoppers Say This Comfortable Full-Coverage Bra Has Held Up to Years of Wash and Wear

"This bra is crazy comfy and cute," one reviewer shared. "I was nervous buying a bra I hadn't tried on first. Being home so much now thanks to the pandemic, I do not want to wear a bra at home but don't exactly have boobs that benefit from no support on a daily basis. I really was looking for support and comfort but didn't want to feel like I had on a bra… this is it! Comfortable and supportive. I'm so happy I shed a tear! I'm getting this bra in every color."