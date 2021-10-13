Even Shoppers Who Struggle to Find a Well-Fitting Bra Love This Best-Seller — and It's 50% Off
The process of finding a new bra that fits well typically isn't the most enjoyable, even for people who love shopping. If the thought of being measured by an overly enthusiastic salesperson in a harshly lit dressing room, or paying around $50 for a piece of underwear, sends shivers down your back, we've got some good news for you: There's a best-selling bra on Amazon that's high quality, and it's up to 50 percent off. It's so popular, in fact, that almost 13,000 shoppers have given the bra a perfect rating for its affordability, comfort, and fit.
The Bali One Smooth Ultralight Underwire Bra is breathable and lightly padded, so it's easy to see why it's a best-seller in Amazon's everyday bra category. It also features soft cups that give support without being overly restrictive and a scooped neckline that lies flat underneath blouses, T-shirts, and sweaters.
You're bound to find one for any occasion, too, since it comes in 29 different colors with a sheer fabric lining along the breasts. Looking to add a little sexiness to your underwear collection? Choose chic colors like navy or pink. Or go with more neutral options, such as white, black, or tan for an everyday staple that won't show through your shirts.
It's available in sizes 34B through 42DD and can accommodate different body types, with some reviewers calling it the "perfect bra for plus-size gals" because the band doesn't dig into their back. Bali's underwire bra can even be used as a sports bra when the adjustable straps are crisscrossed for a tighter fit.
"I've been having a hard time finding a bra that fits correctly. I always have problems with side boob, underboob, [my boobs being] squished together, and nip slip pouring over," one reviewer said. "I decided to give this one a try and I am so pleased with it! It has solved all my problems and it looks great. It holds my ladies upright and [keeps them] separated how they should be. I don't even feel like I'm wearing a bra with this…I love that it makes me feel cute and comfy at the same time."
If you're ready to end your search for your dream bra, head to Amazon and pick up the best-selling style thousands of shoppers are falling for while it's on sale.
