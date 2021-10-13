Even Shoppers Who Struggle to Find a Well-Fitting Bra Love This Best-Seller — and It's 50% Off

"I've been having a hard time finding a bra that fits correctly. I always have problems with side boob, underboob, [my boobs being] squished together, and nip slip pouring over," one reviewer said. "I decided to give this one a try and I am so pleased with it! It has solved all my problems and it looks great. It holds my ladies upright and [keeps them] separated how they should be. I don't even feel like I'm wearing a bra with this…I love that it makes me feel cute and comfy at the same time."