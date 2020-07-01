Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Bra for Big Busts Is So Comfy, Amazon Shoppers Say It Feels Like They've 'Got Nothing on At All'

Why is it that women are expected to raise families, revolutionize the workplace, and change the scope of politics all while wearing a crappy and restrictive bra? You’d think that with that much pressure, brands would feel more inclined to make something at least somewhat comfortable. After all, there are tons of comfortable shoes out there that provide support. Why don’t bras do the same?

Looking for something that lifts and shapes is one thing, but finding a barely-there bra that doesn’t dig into your skin or fit improperly is basically the equivalent of striking oil in your backyard. But it seems that the tide has turned and women have made history yet again, this time by finding a comfortable, wire-free bra that they say actually fits well — even for those with big busts.

The Bali Comfort Revolution Bra is the perfect happy medium between support and comfort. It has the stability of a sports bra, the shape of a regular bra, and the cozy feel of a bralette. Even better is that it’s currently on sale. Usually you can shop this beloved bra for $40, but right now it costs just $17 on Amazon— that’s 58 percent in savings. What more could you want?

The nylon and spandex material stretches and moves with your body instead of forcing pressure against it. And unlike other wireless designs that leave your breasts dangling and unsupported, the Bali bra keeps them in place thanks to its thicker and more secure straps. These features also keep the bra from being visible through clothing.

Nearly 3,000 shoppers gave the Bali bra a perfect five-star review, with many raving over its barely-there feeling and flattering fit. “My prayers have been answered,” wrote one shopper. “It feels like I've got nothing on at all! It is so soft and lightweight ... Finally! The girls are getting the love they deserve!”

You can customize this bra to your liking, too. It comes in seven sizes (XS – 3XL) that fit cup sizes ranging from 32B to 46DD. All you have to do is look on the included sizing chart — no mental math or measurements required — and you’ll find your perfect size in seconds. Shoppers say they’ve had no issue with this method and many applaud how accurate it is. Even better: the Bali bra comes in 42 different colors, and its “nude” tones are more than just white and tan.

So while you’re juggling all of your titles (mom, boss, role model, etc.) and duties, give yourself the gift of a little more comfort throughout the day with this customer-favorite bra, on sale below:

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra, $18.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra, $16.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra, $16.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra, $15.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra, $15.99 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra, $16.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com