Balenciaga really wants you to stay warm this winter.

In its fall/winter 2018 collection, the brand unveiled a massive seven-layer men’s coat featuring every type of warm-weather garment imaginable (including a plaid shirt, jersey hoodie and fleece) stacked one on top of the other.

But if you want to cozy up in this oversize parka this winter, it will come with a hefty price tag.

Balenciaga’s design retails for a whopping $9,000 and is available for pre-order at Barney's and Matches. Despite the price tag, the coat is already selling out fast.

The internet has some serious feelings about the interesting piece, even comparing it to Joey’s famous layered look when wearing all of Chandler’s clothes on a classic episode of Friends.

“When Balenciaga charges people literally $8,000 for this coat when Joey Tribiani was ahead of his time and did it for free..” one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user joked, “Balenciaga never ceases to amaze. You can get your own multi-layered coat or whatever you call this for the low, low price of $9,000 USD.”

Some people were confused by the functionality of the coat. “How do you put it on? Looks more like a puzzle than a coat,” one curious person asked.

While another person joked she could just copy the look using pieces from her own closet. @_SharonThompson tweeted, “On the plus side it’ll cost me nothing to recreate this look… I’ll just wear every coat I own. 🧥 😉 Mind you, a bit hot for the commute!”

This isn’t the first time Balenciaga has received internet attention for its designs. In 2017, the label made headlines for releasing a large tote inspired by IKEA’s iconic $0.99 blue bags that went for $2,145. And the same year, they sold a leather shopping bag at French concept store Colette that retailed for €1,595, or about $1,832 (it sold out).