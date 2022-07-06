Kim Kardashian Joins Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell on Balenciaga Runway as She Walks First Paris Show

Balenciaga's latest catwalk was seriously star studded!

On Wednesday, the fashion house debuted their 51st Couture Collection during Paris Haute Couture week with a little help from some famous faces. Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Christine Quinn joined supermodels Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell in rocking the runway. After models walked out in face-covering black helmets and bodysuits, the show segwayed to the celebrity appearances.

Showing off a series of feminine silhouettes with draped details, front row attendees at the show at the Balenciaga salon included Kris Jenner, North West, Keith Urban, Offset and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Kardashian called walking in her first Paris Fashion show "a dream come true" on her Instagram stories. A long-time collaborator of the brand, the mogul has been dressing as a Balenciaga Barbie all summer in second-skin looks from the brand. She hit the catwalk in a plunging, black gown with built-in gloves.

As of Wednesday, the luxury label also wiped their Instagram page to exclusively spotlight photos of each model from the show, numbering each look.

Kidman wore a metallic foil silver gown also with opera-length gloves as she surprised and delighted attendees at the show. Dua Lipa turned the runway into her own stage in a highlighter yellow mini dress and sheer black stockings. Bella Hadid joined the famous faces on the catwalk in a demure green gown.

And runway superhero Campbell was the queen of the catwalk in a regal full-skirted design with a dramatic collar.

The latest parade from creative director Demna Gvasalia isn't the first time the designer has tapped celebrity models. For the Spring/Summer 2022 Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week last fall, Offset, Lewis Hamilton and Elliott Page walked the runway.

Known for his unique approach to fashion, Gvasalia, 41, told GQ in December 2021 that every design decision he makes is deliberate.

"The trashy prom suit or an 'unreasonably expensive' market bag did not just accidentally slip into my collection without me super consciously putting it there. Do I know that this may not be 'understood' by the average social media critique? Yes, I do," he explained at the time. "Do I care? I am pretty sure you know the answer."

"I just do fashion that I love and enjoy; it is really as simple as that," he added.

On his continued collaboration with Kardashian, 41, he added, "Since Kim and I walked the Met ball, the online interest in Balenciaga seemingly grew 500 percent."

Speculating on the trend, he elaborated, "Maybe people are just bored of embroidered, half-naked gowns that we've seen for over three decades by now."