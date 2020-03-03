Moms and Runners Swear By These ‘Functional and Flattering’ Yoga Shorts That Have Three Pockets

Even better? They’re under $20

By Christina Butan
March 02, 2020 07:00 PM
Yoga shorts are one of those wardrobe basics that have a ton of uses, from wearing them to work out to slipping them under summer dresses. Whether you love them during runs or  lounging around at home, they’re great to have at the ready — and there’s one pair in particular that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. 

The Baleaf High Waist Exercise Shorts are so popular that they’re three-time best-sellers on Amazon. With over 2,200 positive four- and five-star ratings, the shorts rank number one in the women’s athletic shorts, sports workout shorts, and workout and training shorts categories. The cotton-blend shorts come in several different colors (including black, gray, and navy blue) and range in size from XS to 3XL. They have a high-waisted fit, feature two side pockets and a waistband pocket, and have three inseam length options (2, 5, or 8 inches). Shoppers gush that they’re “functional and flattering” and are obsessed with their soft, stretchy, and supportive fit. 

Buy It! Baleaf High Waist Exercise Shorts, $16.99–$19.99; amazon.com

Runners, bikers, dancers, moms, and anyone simply looking to get rid of thigh-chafing have all said they’re more than satisfied with the shorts, calling them “perfect” and saying that you “can’t beat the price.” 

“Gone are the days of slathering Vaseline on my thighs before my long runs! These shorts don’t slip down, they don’t ride up, and they have pockets that actually fit my entire hand,” one shopper wrote. “I’m training for a summer race and these shorts seriously saved my life.”

If you’re still unsure, one customer laid out all the reasons why you should add a pair of Baleaf High Waist Exercise Shorts to your cart: “They don’t give me muffin top. They stay up. I don’t overheat in them. Thick enough there is no skin showing through. The crotch is gusseted, eliminating camel toe. And so far, they have held up to cats kneading my legs a time or two. And mostly, POCKETS!”

Yup, we’re officially sold!

