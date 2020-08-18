This $25 Athletic Skort Keeps You Cool During Any Activity, According to Amazon Shoppers

It may already be August, but that hasn’t stopped the heat. Luckily, shoppers have discovered some of the most breathable clothing items Amazon has to offer. From casual summer dresses to comfortable sandals , Amazon’s fashion department offers a wide selection for you to choose from., The sweat-wicking Baleaf Athletic Skort is one piece in particular that has quickly become a go-to for many this season — and it’s just $25.
Numerous Amazon shoppers noted how well-suited the stretchy fabric is for a variety of activities, from runs around the neighborhood to long hikes. The polyester and spandex fabric blend wicks away sweat — keeping you cool and dry all day long — and the built-in mesh shorts ensure you feel secure no matter how rigorous your movements. Additionally, the dual-layer triangle gusset won’t ever feel constricting or uncomfortable. You can easily carry your phone, keys, or wallet in either of the side pockets, and there’s even a cable hole to keep your headphone wire out of the way.
The functional yet stylish skort has managed to snag the number one best-selling spot for women’s tennis skorts on Amazon, officially making it a shopper favorite. And thanks to the skort’s lightweight, airy feel and incredibly versatile style, it’s no surprise that so many people are buying it in multiple colors.
Buy It! Baleaf Women’s Athletic Skort, $24.99; amazon.com
“This has been my favorite article of clothing since I purchased it,” wrote one shopper.”I can absolutely do anything with this skort. Camping, hiking, biking, roller skating, swimming, dates with heels, etc. It is so versatile and amazing. I'll buy them all.”
Another said: “I am a server and wear these to work. I like the flare skirt which begs the wearer to twirl occasionally, plus the fabric is quick drying and lightweight. The shorts underneath are comfortable and have a pocket on each side, too.”
Have your pick from several different colors for just $25 per skort, with sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.