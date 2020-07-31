Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Shoppers Are Obsessed With This $28 Skort for Anything From Long Runs to Housework in the Summer Heat

If you’ve been searching high and low for sweat-wicking clothing that also has an element of style, look no further. Amazon shoppers have highlighted the Baleaf Athletic Skort as their go-to for throwing on amidst the summer heat. While Amazon has plenty of summertime options, this breathable, two layer skort stands out from the rest — and at just $28 per skort, it’s practically a steal.

Designed with a polyester and spandex fabric blend, the skort provides enough stretch to comfortably perform any level of activity. The adjustable drawcord waist allows you to customize the fit, while the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry, making this skort perfect for all-day wear. If you need to carry a few things, the mesh pockets underneath the top layer can comfortably fit a phone, keys, or wallet securely.

In over 1,000 positive reviews, many Amazon shoppers have noted the athletic skort is extremely versatile and can easily be worn for anything from working out to doing housework. And, thanks to the reflective detail on the hem, you can rest assured you won’t go unnoticed when out running at night.

The skort actually houses several features that make it just as functional as it is comfy and stylish. “For runners or avid walkers, there's a small opening on the top of the left front waistband that you could place your house key,” wrote one shopper. “There's also an exposed elastic in the waist that you could clip your house key to. There is a reinforced opening on the back right to thread your earphone cord through, so you can take your music with you when you're out on your run."

“I have two babies under three years old, so I needed something I can throw on and run errands in, do a quick workout, or just lounge around the house while still being cute,” wrote another. “I found these little skirts are perfect. It’s hot and only getting hotter, so these are a good way to be cool while looking good.”

No matter how active your lifestyle is, this skort is sure to become a summer staple for nearly anything, even just lounging around the house on the summer's hottest days. You can shop the stretchy skort in 11 different colors, with sizes running from XS to XXL.

Buy It! Baleaf Women’s Athletic Skort, $27.99; amazon.com

