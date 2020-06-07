This $20 Cooling Sun Shirt Has Earned Over 1,100 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With a cool, lightweight feel and impressive sun protection, it’s no wonder shoppers are flocking to scoop up this $15 sun shirt.

Summer hasn’t even officially begun, but this Baleaf sun protective top is already proving to be a popular piece for the season, according to Amazon's Movers and Shaker's chart, which shows a recent 35 percent spike in sales. Reviewers rave about its versatile design and comfortable fit. Plus, it offers 50 UPF (that’s short for ultraviolet protection factor and the clothing equivalent to SPF), making it a smart choice to supplement sunscreen and hats.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Baleaf Women’s SPF Sun Protection T-Shirt, $14.99–$19.99: amazon.com

The loose and comfortable shirt comes in both short and long sleeve styles, over a dozen colors, and a range of sizes, including plus sizes. It currently holds a spot at the top of Amazon’s chart of best-selling women’s recreation shirts and has earned over 1,100 five-star reviews from customers who praise its high-quality look and feel for an affordable price. Simply put, it’s an “effective and well-priced sun shirt,” according to owners.

In addition to providing sun protection, the machine-washable shirt offers tons of comfort features, like flat seams to reduce chafing, a light and breezy feel that’s perfect for hot temperatures, and a tag-free design. Plus, its material is fast-drying and moisture-wicking, making it great for running, gardening, water sports, and all kinds of outdoor activities.

“I love this shirt and ordered two more,” one reviewer wrote. “I need sun protection due to a serious health condition and being a dog walker, I'm out in the sun for many hours. I have tried several brands including pricey ones, and this shirt fits and breathes great, and it protects me from the sun. Overall, it’s a solid investment.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Baleaf Women’s SPF Sun Protection T-Shirt, $14.99–$19.99: amazon.com

Since sun shirts and other UV protective clothing can easily run upwards of $100, this $20 Prime-eligible find is a steal. And with similar styles like Baleaf’s equally effective men’s outdoor sun shirt, which offers a roomier fit and longer sleeves, guys can get in on the extra sun protection too.

Given its growing popularity, some sizes and colors may soon sell out, so grab one — or a few — while you still can. Whether you’re planning to spend leisurely hours in the garden, hit the beach, or go for long hikes this summer, you’ll find endless ways to wear the protective piece during the hot and sunny days ahead.