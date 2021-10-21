The Fleece-Lined Leggings That Shoppers Say Feel Like 'Stepping Into a Hug' Are on Sale for $24
If leggings make up the majority of your wardrobe, it's time to winter-proof your collection. Like swapping tees for sweaters and sandals for boots, you should also trade in your cropped leggings for fleece-lined ones to make it through the colder months. Luckily, Amazon's best-selling Baleaf fleece-lined leggings are on sale for $24.
Made from a soft and breathable blend of polyester and spandex, the insulated high-rise leggings have a wide waistband with an interior pocket and flat seams to prevent skin irritation and reduce chafing. They come in 16 colors, two styles — one with side pockets and one without — and sizes XS through 3X.
You can wear these micro-fleece-lined leggings for a wide range of occasions this fall and winter. They're great for casual neighborhood strolls, but you can also wear them as an extra layer for high-impact activities like hiking, skiing, running, or cycling.
More than 11,800 Amazon shoppers have given the leggings a five-star rating. "Literally the softest, most flattering, comfortable pants I've ever worn," one wrote. "Just got these today, tried [them] on, and didn't want to take [them] off. I'll definitely be buying more colors. Not too thick or thin. I couldn't believe how well I was able to move in them. I have been looking for a decent pair of leggings for a long time, and these surpassed my expectations!"
A second reviewer said, "Pulling these pants on was like stepping into a hug. The fleece is lightweight but cozy. I need like fifteen more pairs of these so that I can live in them for the entirety of winter."
It doesn't get much better than wrapping your legs in warm, fuzzy fabric during the coldest months of the year, so we recommend grabbing a few pairs while they're on sale. Shop more colors and styles of the Baleaf fleece-lined leggings on Amazon below.
Buy It! Baleaf Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings with Pockets, $26.34 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
