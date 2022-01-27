Shop

The Brand Known for Its Comfy Amazon Leggings Released Fleece-Lined Joggers That Shoppers Call 'Perfection'

The $33 pants are “incredibly comfortable and warm” without being bulky
By Eden Lichterman January 26, 2022 10:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It can be hard to venture outside in the wintertime, but having the right type of clothing on hand makes it a little easier. If you could use some new insulated pieces to refresh your cold-weather wardrobe, you're in luck. Drawing on the success of its popular fleece-lined leggings, activewear brand Baleaf recently dropped new fleece-lined joggers, which are a number-one new release on Amazon and already have hundreds of five-star ratings.

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Available in eight colors, the high-waisted sweatpants are made from a water-resistant blend of polyester and spandex with fleece lining inside. Each pair has a thick elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, deep side pockets, and elastic ankle cuffs. You can choose from sizes XS through XXL in both standard and petite options. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Baleaf Fleece-Lined Joggers, $32.99; amazon.com

These versatile joggers are perfect for lounging around the house on cold, winter days, but they'll also keep you warm while running errands, taking a walk around your neighborhood, or going for a hike. You could even layer a pair of leggings underneath to stay extra toasty outside. 

"I absolutely love these pants," one reviewer wrote. "Everything about them is perfection … Fit is fantastic. I bought two pairs and will buy more. The fleece lining is not fuzzy or thick, it is a warm-but-short nap, so you have no bulk. The pockets lay flat. All in all, you get a warm pant without bulk."

Another person called them "incredibly comfortable and warm" and said, "I work outdoors a lot, and they stay in place and keep me toasty warm. I will definitely be buying more. These are now my go-to pants!"

A third added, "I seldom write reviews but want anyone interested to know these pants are soft, warm, well-fitting … The knees do not bag, no matter how long they are worn. They are just so flattering and comfortable, I immediately ordered another pair."

Take it from the reviewers — once you have the Baleaf fleece-lined joggers in your closet, you probably won't want to wear anything else all season long. Shop more colors for $33 on Amazon, below. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Baleaf Fleece-Lined Joggers, $32.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Baleaf Fleece-Lined Joggers, $32.99; amazon.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com