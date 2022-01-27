The Brand Known for Its Comfy Amazon Leggings Released Fleece-Lined Joggers That Shoppers Call 'Perfection'
It can be hard to venture outside in the wintertime, but having the right type of clothing on hand makes it a little easier. If you could use some new insulated pieces to refresh your cold-weather wardrobe, you're in luck. Drawing on the success of its popular fleece-lined leggings, activewear brand Baleaf recently dropped new fleece-lined joggers, which are a number-one new release on Amazon and already have hundreds of five-star ratings.
Available in eight colors, the high-waisted sweatpants are made from a water-resistant blend of polyester and spandex with fleece lining inside. Each pair has a thick elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, deep side pockets, and elastic ankle cuffs. You can choose from sizes XS through XXL in both standard and petite options.
These versatile joggers are perfect for lounging around the house on cold, winter days, but they'll also keep you warm while running errands, taking a walk around your neighborhood, or going for a hike. You could even layer a pair of leggings underneath to stay extra toasty outside.
"I absolutely love these pants," one reviewer wrote. "Everything about them is perfection … Fit is fantastic. I bought two pairs and will buy more. The fleece lining is not fuzzy or thick, it is a warm-but-short nap, so you have no bulk. The pockets lay flat. All in all, you get a warm pant without bulk."
Another person called them "incredibly comfortable and warm" and said, "I work outdoors a lot, and they stay in place and keep me toasty warm. I will definitely be buying more. These are now my go-to pants!"
A third added, "I seldom write reviews but want anyone interested to know these pants are soft, warm, well-fitting … The knees do not bag, no matter how long they are worn. They are just so flattering and comfortable, I immediately ordered another pair."
Take it from the reviewers — once you have the Baleaf fleece-lined joggers in your closet, you probably won't want to wear anything else all season long. Shop more colors for $33 on Amazon, below.
- The Brand Known for Its Comfy Amazon Leggings Released Fleece-Lined Joggers That Shoppers Call 'Perfection'
- This Heated Cat House Keeps Outdoor Pets Warm in Freezing Temperatures, and It's 30% Off at Amazon
- Blake Lively Bundled Up in a $3,690 Teddy Coat with the $4 KN95 Mask Hollywood Loves
- Amazon Shoppers Swear by This $15 Bed Skirt to Hide Their Under-Bed Storage