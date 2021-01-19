This Fleece-Lined Running Jacket Makes Outdoor Exercise So Much More Enjoyable

It may be tempting to ditch your running routine in the winter, especially with snow, wind, and rain against you and the couch calling your name. But with the right clothing, running in cooler temperatures can be enjoyable. The key is finding a running jacket that'll keep you warm without being too bulky. If you need a recommendation, hundreds of Amazon shoppers are raving about "the perfect cold-weather running jacket" for under $40.
The $34 Baleaf Bodyfit Track Jacket has a thermal fleece lining that traps in body heat without causing overheating. Other cozy features include thumb holes and a full-zip style for added protection from the cold. There are zippered side pockets for your phone, wallet, and keys, plus a reflective logo on the back that provides extra visibility while you work out.
Made with a polyester-spandex blend, the jacket has a lightweight look and feel. As a result, it can easily be layered under a vest (or a puffer jacket) on particularly frigid days. The jacket is available in black, wine red, heather gray, and purple, with sizes ranging from XS to double XL. Some sizes are starting to sell out, though, so you'll have to order fast to get your preferred shade.
If running isn't really your thing, don't fret: The athletic jacket is also loved by bikers, equestrians, golfers, and hikers. Part of the reason for its all-around popularity is its stretchy, flattering fit and cozy feel. Several shoppers note that it's the "perfect weight" for outdoor exercise, with a breathable fabric that supports their sweat sessions.
"The jacket is so soft and comfortable," a reviewer added. "It looks and feels like those high-end fitness jackets, but at a much better price."
Shop the best-selling $34 running jacket to hit your fitness goals regardless of how cold it is outside.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.