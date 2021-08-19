You Can Get Amazon's Best-Selling Biker Shorts with Over 41,000 Five-Star Ratings on Sale Today
If you could use a new pair of biker shorts for the last few weeks of summer, Amazon is the place to go. The site has over 9,000 options, but shoppers seem to love the Baleaf High-Waisted Biker Shorts the most. And right now, you can score a pair for 20 percent off.
Available in 43 colors and patterns, the popular bike shorts are made from a moisture-wicking and breathable blend of polyester and spandex. They have a thick waistband, exposed seams, two side pockets, and one internal pocket. You can choose from three different inseam lengths — 5 inches, 7 inches, and 8 inches — and sizes XS through 3X.
You can wear these shorts for a high-intensity workout, a yoga class, or even just a stroll around the neighborhood without having to worry about them rolling down or chafing between your thighs. Plus, they're stylish enough to throw on with sneakers and a T-shirt for a day of running errands.
Nearly 42,000 Amazon shoppers have given these bike shorts a five-star rating, with many raving about the high-quality material and perfect fit.
"Not only are they TRULY buttery soft, but they're also super flattering," one wrote. "I'm five months postpartum and just started getting back to the gym. I've purchased other biker shorts on Amazon and elsewhere online, and these are by far the most durable and comfortable. These shorts don't show underwear lines and hold me in everywhere."
Another shopper added, "I wear them when I hike, work out, or just run errands. They're so comfy and flattering. My favorite part is that they don't ride up, and the side pocket is so nice! These are my new favorite shorts."
Before fall arrives, treat yourself to one last summer fashion purchase. Just be sure to shop the Baleaf High-Waisted Biker Shorts while they're on sale at Amazon.
Buy It! Baleaf High-Waist Biker Shorts, $21.24 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
- You Can Get Amazon's Best-Selling Biker Shorts with Over 41,000 Five-Star Ratings on Sale Today
- Psst! This Under-the Radar Clearance Section Has Designer Items for Thousands of Dollars Off
- Kyle Richards Owns Every Single One of These Fashion Finds on Amazon, and Her Picks Start at $16
- This Ashley Benson-Loved Body Moisturizer Is the 'World's Greatest Lotion,' According to Shoppers