These 'Shockingly Good' Cotton Shorts Cost $22 or Less — and Shoppers Love Them for Summer Lounging

As much as you may love your sweatpants, once the temperatures start to creep up, it's time to swap them out for something more appropriate for the season. Loungewear that's lightweight and breezy can keep you cool and comfortable — even when your A.C. isn't quite cutting it, and according to over 3,400 Amazon shoppers, Baleaf's Active Cotton Shorts might just be the best lounge shorts for summer.