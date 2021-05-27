These 'Shockingly Good' Cotton Shorts Cost $22 or Less — and Shoppers Love Them for Summer Lounging
As much as you may love your sweatpants, once the temperatures start to creep up, it's time to swap them out for something more appropriate for the season. Loungewear that's lightweight and breezy can keep you cool and comfortable — even when your A.C. isn't quite cutting it, and according to over 3,400 Amazon shoppers, Baleaf's Active Cotton Shorts might just be the best lounge shorts for summer.
With a 5-inch inseam, these cotton shorts are short, but not too short and have a high waist that can be adjusted with a drawstring. A little bit of Spandex gives them the slightest amount of stretch, so they move with you, whether you're wearing them during your morning workout or evening Netflix binge. Oh, and best of all: they have pockets — "two hip pockets and one back pocket, all large enough for a cell phone."
It's not hard to see why Amazon reviewers rave over the "shockingly good" shorts. "I took a chance on these, and I'll be getting more as they are perfect! The fabric has a good weight to it without being heavy. It's also got great stretch," one wrote. "The length is perfect — not 'old lady' long, but also not 'booty' shorts. I'm a fan!"
"They are really comfortable," another reviewer added. "And the material isn't too heavy for a hot summer day. I will definitely be ordering more!"
While plenty of customers recommend these cotton shorts for around-the-house wear, they're also well-suited for workouts of all kinds. Some shoppers wear them for jogging, and others report that they stay in place during yoga and Pilates classes. "They are also not as flared as other gym shorts, which is great when you do floor work and stretching," another customer added.
The Baleaf Active Cotton Shorts come in 16 colors, including classic neutrals and more summery hues, and they're available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. Shoppers say they fit true to size, but if you want a looser fit, size up.
If your summer wardrobe is in need of a little more comfort, you can't go wrong with these cotton shorts — and with prices all $22 or less, it's hard to resist stocking up on several pairs.
