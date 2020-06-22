These $26 Shorts Are So Useful, Shoppers Keep Buying More Pairs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Shopping for shorts can be stressful, especially when you’re looking for a pair you can wear all the time. You want them to tick all the right boxes — they don’t ride up, they have a fair amount of stretch, they’re not too short — but a lot of times, they fall, well, short. That’s why we had to share our latest discovery from activewear brand Baleaf. The company’s Bermuda-style weekend shorts have received hundreds of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who are wearing them for everything from working out to lounging around the house.

They’re made from a breathable cotton-spandex blend that wicks away sweat to keep you feeling comfortable throughout the day. In classic Bermuda fashion, the shorts have a 10-inch inseam and hit just above the knee, and their thick elasticized waistband and drawstring closure offer a customized fit. Besides the longer length, another thing customers love is that the shorts feature two deep side pockets that are large enough to hold your smartphone, along with another in the back.

“These shorts are now my official ‘lounging around the house’ shorts. I love that they are long, I am 5’8” and they hit my knee,” one shopper wrote. “They are so soft and stretchy and comfortable for just being home or running to the store. The pockets are also a big plus.”

The Baleaf bermuda shorts are available in 16 different colors and cost between $24 and $26, depending on the ones you choose. And that price point is partly why so many shoppers are buying more than one pair. Of the 800+ customers who have reviewed them, almost every one has said they either bought multiple colors or plan to buy more.

Buy It! Baleaf Women's 10-Inch Active Bermuda Shorts, $23.99–$25.99; amazon.com

“Super soft and comfortable,” one customer said. “I use these for working out... they do not ride up and fit perfectly. I bought three pairs... when you find something this good, you buy it while it’s still around.”

Another chimed in, “I bought these shorts and once I tried them on, I went and bought two more pairs. They’re wonderful! Very soft, buttery cloth. Comfortable and fit me great! Nice and modest-knee length. Perfect!”

Whether you’re looking for shorts for walking, working out, or lounging around in, the Baleaf Bermuda shorts fit the bill. If you prefer something just a bit shorter, the company has a mid-length style available on Amazon, too.