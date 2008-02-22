Bag, Borrow or Steal the Latest in Designer Gems

How can you not be envious of all the over-the-top glam jewelry celebs like Jennifer Garner and Rihanna get to borrow for their red carpet strolls. And while we might not have Cartier or Bulgari begging us to swathe ourselves in their million-dollar wears on an average Saturday night on the town, turns out we can get star treatment after all. We’ve told you before about the fabulous It bags you can rent by the week or by the month at Bag, Borrow or Steal. And now they’ve added a bridal shop, where you can sample sparkling gems by Badgley Mischka, Vera Wang, Gucci and more—without the movie star budget. Click over to our friends at FabSugar to learn more.