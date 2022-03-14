Rebel Wilson Wears 2 Gorgeous Gowns at the 2022 BAFTA Awards: See Her Show-Stopping Hosting Looks

Rebel Wilson served double the looks for her big hosting gig.

The Australian comedian, 42, arrived in pure glam Sunday for the 75th British Academy Film Awards, dripping with blue sequins in a strapless Giambattista Valli Couture gown, which was trimmed in black tiered tulle with a black satin bow detail at the waist.

Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart complemented the red carpet look with a pair of custom black sparkling Jimmy Choo booties and Bulgari jewelry.

Wilson then took the stage in a plunging red sequined custom Miu Miu dress with padded shoulders and a ruched waist, accentuating her curves.

Although the Pitch Perfect alum joked that her BAFTA hosting spot was "not going to be funny because I am no longer fat," that couldn't have been further from the truth. She served plenty of laughs during the awards show, while also taking a more somber tone to recognize the ongoing turmoil of the war in Ukraine.

Wilson previously spoke to PEOPLE about her 77-lb. weight loss journey and overcoming her emotional eating. "Last year, I — for the first time ever — prioritized my health," she said in November.

"And even though that was my 40th year, I was just like, it's never too late to improve yourself or to improve your health," Wilson added. "I shouldn't feel sad or beat up on myself because of that. I should just feel proud of myself for actually doing it."

The Isn't It Romantic actress clarified that she's "always been a very confident person," and her weight-loss wasn't the catalyst for that.

