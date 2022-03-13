Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Leading Actress for her role in House of Gucci

Lady Gaga Goes All Out Glam in Plunging Ralph Lauren Gown at the 2022 BAFTA Awards

Lady Gaga brought her signature Gaga-level glam to the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

Gaga, 35, who is nominated for Leading Actress for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott's murder drama House of Gucci, commanded the red carpet in head-turning style, wearing a custom dark emerald green Ralph Lauren Collection gown. According to the brand, the show-stopping design took more than 150 hours to craft by hand and required 50 meters of velvet and silk taffeta to make.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Grammy-winning singer and movie star added a dose of pop star Gaga to her BAFTAs look by teaming the elegant gown with her edgy, mega-high platform heels. She also added a lot of sparkle via Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including diamond-and-emerald archival necklace, plus a coordinating pair of earrings, a bracelet and ring from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection.

Gaga is up against Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Emilia Jones (CODA), Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World), Joanna Scanlan (After Love) and Tessa Thompson (Passing) at this year's awards.

75th EE British Academy Film Awards, Early Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 13 Mar 2022 Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Grammy-winning singer and actress was recognized with multiple nominations this award season for her work on House of Gucci, including a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

During the SAG Awards, which took place last month, Gaga opened up about playing Maurizio Gucci's ex-wife, Patrizia, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to murder him.

Lady Gaga Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Gaga — who wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé white silk satin gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry to the awards show — told E!'s Laverne Cox on Live from the Red Carpet!, "I really loved living in her all the time," referring to her House of Gucci character.

She added, "I found a lot of joy in studying her and I think that women's stories are beautiful and they're complicated and complex and I'm happy to be here tonight to celebrate all the women that are nominated telling beautiful stories, telling women's stories and revealing things about ourselves that are important and that unite us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gaga added that the darkness of the role could be overwhelming and she sometimes felt "depleted," she felt supported by those around her.