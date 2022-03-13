See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 BAFTA Awards

Stars have been stepping out in some serious looks for the return of awards season — and they kept the fashion coming at the 2022 BAFTAs. See all the daring gowns and sleek suits for the return of Britain's biggest red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall

By Brittany Talarico Updated March 13, 2022 05:04 PM

Lady Gaga

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

dazzles in a plunging, emerald green custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown, which according to the brand took 150 hours to make, paired with diamond-and-emerald Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a feather evening bag. 

Emma Watson

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

is all smiles in her festive Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a velvet halter top and white tulle skirt, accessorized with ankle-strap heels and shoulder-grazing earrings. 

Salma Hayek

Credit: Shutterstock

looks regal in a custom velvet plum Gucci column gown featuring lace trim and a chic updo. 

Ariana DeBose

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

wears a vibrant strapless yellow custom Oscar de la Renta gown with a thigh-hight slit and red beaded gardenia appliqué at the waist, plus red ankle-strap heels. 

Sienna Miller

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

teams her plunging satin Gucci gown with a diamond lariat necklace, red lip and the accessory of the moment – black lace Gucci opera gloves! 

Florence Pugh

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

has a mini moment in a black Carolina Herrera design featuring an open-back and pink bow detail. 

Emilia Jones

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

goes for gold in a gorgeous pleated Atelier Versace gown halter gown. 

Naomi Campbell

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

turns the BAFTA red carpet into her own personal runway in a black velvet Burberry gown with dramatic sleeves. 

Léa Seydoux

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

looks like a high-fashion gladiator in a custom strapless Louis Vuitton gown embroidered with sequins, crystals and metallic threads, teamed with matching gloves and earrings and rings from the Louis Vuitton high jewelry collection. 

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

bring their gorgeous couple style to the BAFTAs in a classic velvet tuxedo and a copper empire waist ballgown, respectively. 

Caitriona Balfe

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

opts for a long-sleeve black velvet custom Armani Privé gown with structured shoulders and a low-cut neckline, plus Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry. 

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

wears a beautiful blue beaded fringe Gucci gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

Daniel Kaluuya

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

shows his love for fashion in a hot-off-the-runway Prada look including a statement, feather trim coat. 

Rebel Wilson

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

pulls out all the style stops in a tiered Giambattista Valli Couture gown featuring a satin bow at the waist, tulle and glittering blue sequins. 

Millie Bobby Brown

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

wears a custom black-and-velvet lace Louis Vuitton dress featuring black sequins and glass bead details, plus a necklace and ring from the Louis Vuitton high jewelry collection. 

Daisy Ridley

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

brings her new pixie cut to the BAFTAs red carpet while wearing a Vivienne Westwood gown featuring an off-the-shoulder bodice and tulle skirt. 

Lucy Boynton

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

wears a hot-off-the runway Chanel couture design featuring a built-in capelet, sequins and lace detailing, plus an Old Hollywood glam moment.  

Haley Bennett

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

has a "Belle of the Ball" moment and matches the red carpet in this one-shoulder Valentino design featuring a human print. 

Adwoa Aboah

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

looks effortlessly elegant in a strapless black Saint Laurent gown teamed with statement earrings and a red lip for a pop of color. 

Sebastian Stan

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

keeps things cool in a navy Givenchy tuxedo teamed with an edgy white dress shirt featuring a grommet-embellished collar. 

Emerald Fennell

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

opts for a sleek dark blue velvet Gucci tuxedo and gold platforms. 

Riz Ahmed

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

ditches the boring black suit for a colorful Gucci ensemble featuring a dusty blue peak label jacket, pale pink shirt, brown pants and a black mohair vest. 

Rebecca Hall

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

dares to bear in a sheer Christian Dior couture gown, plus a Tyler Ellis clutch. 

Tom Hiddleston

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

goes classic in a tuxedo and bow-tie. 

Rachel Zegler

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

goes for a bold color via this Vivienne Westwood off-the-shoulder corset gown teamed with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

By Brittany Talarico