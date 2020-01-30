The BAFTAs red carpet is going green!

For the first time ever, the 2020 BAFTA Awards set an eco-conscious dress guideline for all attendees in an effort to champion sustainability.

“Sustainability is very important to BAFTA, and we’re doing more than ever before,” a spokesperson told Harper’s Bazaar. “The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, BAFTA is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible.”

And that includes red carpet style. So the BAFTAs tapped the London College of Fashion to create a guide for attendees to help assist in this new sustainable effort. In the handbook, LCF highlights designers that advocate for the cause in their businesses, such as Stella McCartney, Mother of Pearl, Reformation and Mara Hoffman, includes re-selling sites to consider buying from (Vestiaire Collective, One Scoop Store and The Real Real) and contains information on rental companies like My Wardrobe HQ and Endless Wardrobe.

While Harper’s Bazaar reported that the dress code is not mandatory, it marks a move in a new direction that a lot of other award shows are following this season.

This year, the Golden Globes menu was all vegan, the Oscars luncheon menu was also vegan and stars like Joaquin Phoenix are making a concerted effort to dress sustainably.

After the Golden Globes the Joker actor said he will be rewearing his Stella McCartney tuxedo all award show season to “reduce waste.”

“This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet and all of its creatures,” the celeb-favorite designer, 48, wrote alongside a series of photos of Phoenix. “He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud and honoured to join forces with you Joaquin, keep inspiring and keep shining your light x Stella⁣.”

The Oscars red carpet will also feature a celeb-favorite initiative, Suzy Amis Cameron’s Red Carpet Green Dress challenge. For over 10 years, celebrities including Emma Roberts, Sophie Turner, Naomie Harris, Gina Rodriguez and Lakeith Stanfield all wore high-end looks made entirely of sustainable materials, with the goal to challenge designers to incorporate sustainable practices into the design process.

So what’s in store for the BAFTAs carpet on Sunday? We’re expecting a lot of rewears, a vintage moment and maybe a high-fashion gown rental. Read on to see our style predictions.

Kate Middleton

Kate and Prince William (who serves as the BAFTA President) will both attend the event on Sunday and the new red carpet dress code likely won’t be an issue for Kate. The royal is notorious for championing sustainability with her multiple dress rewears. In the past, she’s re-worn everything from casual outfits (see here) to red carpet gowns (photos here). So she’ll likely reach back into her closet for a fashion favorite. Our prediction? Her new floor-length black lace Alexander McQueen dress that she first wore in November to the annual Royal Variety Performance.

Scarlett Johansson

This season, Johansson has been all about a deep neckline. At the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, she took the plunge in bold-hued, low-cut gowns. So for the BAFTAs (she’s nominated in best actress and best supporting actress for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, respectively) we expect her to bring the glamour once again. We think this Leal Daccarett gown from the high-fashion rental company, Armarium is just the thing.

Margot Robbie

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Robbie snagged two nomination in the same category, best supporting actress, for her roles in Bombshell and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and her fashion will likely be just as epic as her multiple nods. Margot often opts for Chanel numbers (and just wore the brand to the 2020 Golden Globes) so she’ll likely go the vintage route in something from the couturier’s archive. Perhaps a whimsical and avant-garde gown with embellishments and detached sleeves like this option from the 2005 Chanel Couture collection.

Awkwafina

Awkwafina is up for the rising star award on Sunday and we can expect to see her signature maxi gown style on the carpet. We think snagging a Alberta Ferretti number from The Real Real is a perfect option for the actress. It supports an eco-conscious designer, while also reducing waste by buying a gently-used piece.

The 2020 BAFTA Awards will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Feb. 2.