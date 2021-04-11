Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were attended the 2021 BAFTA Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London

Priyanka Chopra Rocks 2 Statement-Making Looks at BAFTA Awards with Her 'Hot Date' Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are dressed to impress!

On Sunday, the couple attended the 2021 BAFTA Awards, held at Royal Albert Hall in London. While walking the red carpet with her husband, the actress, 38, wore a statement-making ensemble, opting for a beautifully embroidered red jacket that was fastened at the top, but open at the bottom. To complete the fashionable look, Chopra Jonas opted for a striking blue necklace and a white skirt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meanwhile, the singer, 28, wore a classic black tuxedo from Giorgio Armani. "Date night," he captioned one snap of the pair posing together that night, as he stood with his arm around his wife's waist.

"Hot date @nickjonas #BAFTAS," the White Tiger star shared.

Of course, the fashion fun didn't stop there!

Chopra Jonas also rocked a second outfit from Ronald van der Kemp fall 2020 couture collection — which was made by reusing pieces from the designer's previous works. This look also consisted of multiple pieces: a plunging black silk jacket adorned with a series of colorful butterflies and a black skirt.

"We couldn't decide so we did both," stylist Law Roach wrote alongside a video that showed off the two stylish looks.

Priyanka Chopra BAFTAs Image zoom Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Priyanka Chopra BAFTAs Image zoom Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Pulling back the curtain, Chopra Jonas went on to give her fans a behind-the-scenes look at this year's ceremony, sharing a photo of herself in the mostly empty auditorium.

"@BAFTAs look a little different this year…" she wrote alongside the image, before sharing another photo taken right before she kicked off the night by presenting the first award.

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Says She Wants 'as Many' Children as She 'Can Have' with Husband Nick Jonas

Last month, Chopra Jonas also shared another special moment with her husband, as they celebrated Holi together in London, where she has been filming the highly anticipated Amazon Prime series Citadel.

Along with the singer's dad Kevin Jonas Sr. and mom Denise, the group rang in the ancient Hindu festival — which celebrates the triumph of good over evil as well as the arrival of spring.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in London for Holi Image zoom Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra | Credit: Nick Jonas/Instagram

"Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi," The Voice coach wrote on Instagram alongside several photos from the annual holiday, including a snap of the group of four covered with colorful powders, which are a part of the celebration.