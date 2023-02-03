Bad Bunny's Best Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet

In addition to his chart-topping crossover hits, Bad Bunny has become known for his unique and daring fashion sense.

The Puerto Rican artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, found success on Soundcloud before working with megastars Cardi B and Drake in 2018. Since then, he's released critically acclaimed albums and earned multiple Grammy Awards, all the while dominating red carpets and concert stages with his signature flair.

While the singer is happy to shop at thrift stores or stop by a gas station for a pair of sunglasses, his signature accessory, he's also formed relationships with fashion houses such as Gucci, Balenciaga and Burberry, which outfitted the star for his Met Gala debut in 2022.

From bold designer prints to graphic tees, keep reading for a look back at some of Bad Bunny's best fashion moments.

Bad Bunny at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in April 2017

At his first Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2017, Bad Bunny wore a studded denim jacket with a leopard-print collar along with black pants, light brown shoes and a black bandana around his head. He also accessorized with his signature sunglasses.

Bad Bunny at the Latin American Music Awards in October 2017

Bad Bunny brought his colorful flair to the 2017 Latin American Music Awards in a yellow floral Gucci suit with black embroidered lapels. He also added red dress shoes and orange sunglasses.

In an interview with Billboard, the rapper said that his pendant necklaces were custom-made for the occasion.

Bad Bunny at the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in November 2017

At the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards, Bad Bunny traded his eye-catching ensembles for something more subdued. He wore an all-black suit with satin lapels, feather details on the collar and embroidery on the jacket. Of course, the musician included a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses for a pop of color.

Bad Bunny at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in April 2018

Purple was the color of the evening at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Bad Bunny's mariachi-inspired suit, courtesy of Gucci, was accented by diamond jewelry, black pointed-toe dress shoes and purple sunglasses.

"This suit was badass," the rapper said of the look in a 2021 interview with Allure. "By then, Gucci was sending me pieces to wear. The glasses are always decided at the last minute. I'll grab a few pairs to try on when I'm fully dressed and ask everyone's opinion. Sometimes they are designer glasses, but other times they are sunglasses I found at a thrift store or at a gas station."

Bad Bunny at the American Airlines Arena in April 2018

For a 2018 concert in Miami, Bad Bunny wore a pair of yellow plaid pants with a black Gucci t-shirt and leather jacket. According to a 2021 interview with Allure, the coat was by Balenciaga and weighed 30 pounds.

"This was a concert in Miami," he told the outlet. "For that first tour, I would travel with five suitcases and when we got to the venue, I'd put together a look for the show. Nothing was ever planned."

Bad Bunny at the Spotify Kick Off Â¡Viva Latino! Live Concert Series in August 2018

Bad Bunny showed off his love of graphic tees at a Chicago concert series in August 2018. The rapper wore a black t-shirt bearing the likeness of fellow Latin musician, Ricky Martin. To round out the simple look, he wore black jeans, black sunglasses and a pair of silver headphones around his neck.

Bad Bunny at the American Music Awards in October 2018

The rapper appeared at the 2018 American Music Awards in a teal shirt with a skeleton and flame design, black-and-white striped pants, red micro-sunglasses and a third eye painted onto his forehead.

Bad Bunny at the State Farm Arena in November 2018

During a 2018 performance in Atlanta, Bad Bunny paid homage to Michael Jackson by wearing a white t-shirt with the late musician's face on it. Along with a pair of black jeans, the rapper also wore a wide-brimmed hat and black rectangular sunglasses.

Bad Bunny at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in November 2018

Bad Bunny's tailored black suit at the 2018 Latin Grammys had a very special detail — a tie featuring the likeness of former pro wrestler "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Bad Bunny at the American Airlines Arena in March 2019

Leave it to Bad Bunny to make an otherwise simple outfit pop with bold accessories. While onstage in Miami in 2019, the rapper wore a white jacket and shorts accented by neon green sunglasses and sneakers.

Bad Bunny at Coachella in April 2019

Bad Bunny pulled out all the stops for his Coachella set in 2019. The rapper appeared in a bold, multicolored Luis Vuitton set, which he accessorized with a visor, combat boots and silver jewelry.

Bad Bunny at Coachella in April 2019

Later during the annual music festival, Bad Bunny took the stage in a green and turquoise tie-dye set with a lime green hoodie underneath. He accessorized with sneakers and a pair of green sunglasses.

Bad Bunny at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in April 2019

Bad Bunny appeared with an entourage at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, but there's no doubt that his lilac suit and neon green buzzcut stole the show.

"That year, I brought all my friends to the Billboard [Latin Music Awards] and they had all chosen looks to wear," the rapper told Allure in 2021. "This was actually Jan's look that I stole from him. I was like, Jan go pick something for yourself from my rack. I'd decided to dye my hair because I'd wanted it to glow during the performance. It was between this color and neon orange."

Bad Bunny at Madison Square Garden in April 2019

Bad Bunny's Madison Square Garden debut in 2019 was nothing short of memorable. The rapper wore a holographic rainbow trench coat, oversized shades and bright green sneakers that matched his buzzed hairstyle. He also had a very special accessory — acrylic nails.

Bad Bunny at the MTV VMAs in August 2019

Bad Bunny appeared at the 2019 MTV VMAs in a simple black suit with a mask covering the bottom of his face and a pair of yellow sunglasses.

Bad Bunny at the MTV VMAs in August 2019

While performing alongside J Balvin, Bad Bunny wore an inflatable ensemble consisting of black pants and a yellow shirt with a bunny logo on it.

Bad Bunny at the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in November 2019

Bad Bunny's oversized navy velvet coat at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards was equal parts luxurious and cozy. He also wore a knit turtleneck, dark pants, dress shoes, and oversized black sunglasses.

Bad Bunny at the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in November 2019

For Bad Bunny's performance at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, all the attention was on his red trench coat.

"I love that coat, and the funny thing is that underneath it I was dressed super low-key, just a hoodie," he told Allure. "It was all about the coat."

The rapper also told the outlet that his chain mask had come from a photo shoot he had done with Paper magazine. "I liked it and asked them to get me one," he said.

Bad Bunny at the 2020 State Farm All-Star in February 2020

Seated courtside at the 2020 State Farm All-Star game in Chicago, Bad Bunny was spotted in a long brown Gucci coat, hoodie, yellow beanie and heart-shaped sunglasses.

Bad Bunny at the 2020 Spotify Awards in March 2020

At the 2020 Spotify Awards, Bad Bunny wore an all-leather look featuring a long trench coat, pants and combat boots. He accessorized with a black cap and sunglasses.

Bad Bunny at the 2020 Spotify Awards in March 2020

Bad Bunny's affinity for pastels continued onstage at the 2020 Spotify Awards. The rapper wore a pink denim ensemble with splotchy red details and a pair of oversized pink sunglasses.

Bad Bunny in the "Yo Perreo Sola" music video released in March 2020

Bad Bunny embraced his drag persona in the music video for "Yo Perreo Sola", wearing a red latex ensemble that featured a miniskirt and thigh-high boots — and, of course, the rapper accessorized with a pair of red sunglasses.

Bad Bunny at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles in October 2020

Multiple celebrities seem to have gotten the all-black clothing memo at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards — Bad Bunny included. The rapper wore an embellished black blazer with a black turtleneck underneath, black pants and black pointed-toe dress shoes.

He also wore clear beads in his hair and was notably without his signature shades, though he was wearing regular glasses.

Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in February 2020

During his Super Bowl performance with Shakira, Bad Bunny shined in a metallic jacket and pants set, which was custom-made by Berlin label Last Heirs and encrusted with 13,000 hand-selected and hand-sewn Swarovski stones, per GQ. The rapper also wore a pair of custom, Swarovski-encrusted Nike Blazers.

Bad Bunny at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March 2021

In 2021, Bad Bunny attended the Grammys in a dapper black coat and long black skirt, along with black tights and combat boots. He accessorized with yellow sunglasses and a black hat with horn-like details and carried a single sunflower. That evening, the rapper accepted his first Grammy Award for best Latin pop or urban album for his third studio album, YHLQMDLG.

Bad Bunny at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021

Onstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Bad Bunny embraced his penchant for luxe fashion with a plush cream-colored coat and matching pants and shoes. He also accessorized with a pair of ultra-reflective sunglasses.

Bad Bunny at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in September 2021

Bad Bunny's appearance at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards was his red-carpet debut with longtime rumored girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri. The rapper wore a light blue suit, white dress shoes with a thick black sole, gold jewelry and orange sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Berlingeri, a jewelry designer, model and singer, opted for a multicolored, high-slit gown with black-studded stilettos.

Bad Bunny at the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in November 2021

At the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, where he took home the award for Best Urban Music Album, Bad Bunny wore a magenta suit with a pair of lilac gloves and white shoes.

Bad Bunny at the American Music Awards in November 2021

On the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet, Bad Bunny went for a turquoise puffer jacket with a white tank underneath, which he paired with light green pants. For accessories, the rapper wore white booties, layered necklaces and silver sunglasses.

Bad Bunny at the FTX Arena in April 2022

Never one to shy away from a monochromatic look, Bad Bunny appeared onstage at his El Último Tour Del Mundo concert tour. The star went all out with a pink long-sleeve shirt under a pink quilted puffer vest and matching pants. He also accessorized with a pair of pink sunglasses and black fingerless gloves.

Bad Bunny at the Met Gala in May 2022

In 2022, Bad Bunny made his Met Gala debut and put his unique spin on the event's "Gilded Age" theme. He appeared in a khaki Burberry gown with puffed sleeves and a white dress shirt and black tie underneath. The rapper also wore a sculptural updo with gold embellishments.

Bad Bunny at the Azteca Stadium in December 2022

Bad Bunny lacked stellar stage looks throughout his 2022 World's Hottest Tour. The first night of the concert series kicked off with the star in a multicolored trench coat and seafoam green pants, which he paired with a white tank and sneakers.

Bad Bunny at the Azteca Stadium in December 2022

For the second night of Bad Bunny's World's Hottest Tour, the rapper donned a yellow-gold satin jacket and matching pants. He kept the rest of the look simple with a white tank and sneakers and his signature black shades.