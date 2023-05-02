Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Step Out Together for 2023 Met Gala Afterparty

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner stepped out in New York City late Monday night, attending a Met Gala afterparty together amid their rumored romance.

Though the pair arrived separately on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet earlier in the evening, they were side-by-side for their after-hours rendezvous.

Photographers snapped the Grammy winner, 29, (who's real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) and the supermodel, 27, heading to the afterparty together.

Jenner walked just in front of the Puerto Rican rapper — who wore a white T-shirt, black pants and a brown jacket and carried a bottle. He accessorized the look with black shades and a silver cross necklace.

The Kardashians star opted for a more revealing look and rocked a black thong underneath a sheer metallic bodysuit and black crop top with pearl straps. She added oversized diamond stud earrings and strappy black sandals to her look, and carried a grey, sparkly clutch.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. Gotham/GC Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Both the stars, who have been linked since February, also channeled the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired theme and dress code of the gala earlier in the night on the red carpet. Bad Bunny, who made his Met Gala debut last May in a statement-making coat dress, made quite the entrance in a white suit paired with an eight-meter floral train.

Meanwhile Jenner, who attended last year's event with her sisters, continued the "no-pants" trend she debuted in 2022 with a sequined black bodysuit with exaggerated, floor-skimming sleeves and nothing on her lower half.

The glittering one-piece — which left little to the imagination as she turned around to climb the stairs — was topped off with a silver crystal-embellished collar and shimmering sky-high platinum boots.

Kendall Jenner. Bad Bunny. L: Caption Kendall Jenner. PHOTO: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty R: Caption Bad Bunny. PHOTO: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

The duo's appearance together comes after their dinner outing in the Big Apple over the weekend.

A source exclusively told PEOPLE on Monday that things are "getting more serious" between the pair. "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source said. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

The insider also noted that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

"He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the insider added. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty ; Stewart Cook/CBS /Getty

Since February, when they were first linked after having been on a supposed double date with the Biebers, the musician and 818 Tequila founder have been discreet about their budding relationship.

In April, the two were photographed enjoying a horseback riding date in California. Photos obtained by TMZ show Bad Bunny holding Jenner from behind as she takes the reins.

Jenner was then seen at the Coachella music festival jamming out to her alleged beau's headlining set before getting "cozy" on the concert grounds a couple days later, a photographer source told PEOPLE. "They looked very cozy together," they said.

Reps for Jenner and Bad Bunny have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Jenner was previously linked to Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker while Bad Bunny was in a relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri until fans suspected a split earlier this year.