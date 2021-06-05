Bachelor’s Kristina Schulman Goes Makeup-Free to Document Painful Red PD Flareups: 'All Time Low' 

Bachelor alum Kristina Schulman opened up about the impact having perioral dermatitis (PD) has had on her mental and physical health

Bachelor alum Kristina Schulman got very vulnerable with fans on social media this week, opening up about her years-long skin issues.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old blogger told fans that she's been "quietly dealing with perioral dermatitis (PD)" — a persistent facial rash and type of rosacea marked by small red bumps and blotchy skin.

To document what the experience has been like, Schulman compiled a video of numerous selfies, all tracking the changes her skin has gone through.

"There were hopeful times and a time when it hit an all time low," she wrote over the video, set to the tune of "Moon (And It Went Like)" by Kid Francescoli.

In a lengthy caption, Schulman went on to explain that the experience has left her, "raw, emotional, and unfiltered."

"This morning I woke up feeling down, overwhelmed, sad, and defeated," Schulman said. "For the past few days I stayed quiet and off social media in hopes that I'll reach mental state where I can share my skins journey + progress — that progress hasn't come... just yet."

The Bachelor in Paradise alum said she was inspired to share her story after many fans shared their "own personal struggles and what has helped you to either cope or treat the condition" in response to an Instagram Story she posted in December.

"I listened, researched, and took the advice that seemed fitting for me⁣," the blogger wrote.

Among the recommendations, Schulman revealed, "I went on a dairy + gluten free diet (with minor slip ups 🤭) and while yes, those dietary changes have helped my overall health my PD seemed to keep coming back. I was frustrated (probably not as frustrated as my friends were going out to eat with me.. love y'all!)"

"Nonetheless, I kept up with my dietary changes, introduced an anti-inflammatory diet, I eliminated SLS products, I wash my sheets with Hypoallergenic detergent, I wash my makeup brushes & eliminated makeup products that I sensed may have caused my flare ups, I reserved to using only a gentle cleanser, light moisturizer, and occasional Aquaphor mask... but here we are, still struggling with random flare ups that hurt, itch, burn, feel very dry and tight⁣," Schulman said.

Kristina Schulman Kristina Schulman | Credit: Kristina Schulman/instagram

Schulman then revealed she saw a dermatologist in May 2010 "who suspected my condition to be perioral dermatitis and together we treatment planned my solution." That treatment she said "worked for a couple months but not long term, doubt and defeat began to set in," but she has another one coming up that she hopes results in a better solution.

"While I know I am not alone in this or with this condition (which is very tricky to treat since triggers are different for each individual) I hope we can create a community where we can openly share our journey and success stories — in this post I share my journey, by no means is this medical advice," she concluded. "Thank you all for the love, the support, and advice that you've shared with me 🤍 going to keep you posted."

146877_1642 Kristina Schulman | Credit: Bob D'Amico/ABC

Several Bachelor alums flooded her comments with positivity.

"Wishing you healing as I can imagine this is a frustrating journey and painful as well, I applaud you for your candor. I hope you find a solution soon and that you will have healing! Xoxo ❤️," Elyse Dehlbom wrote.

Sydney Lotuaco commented, "I love that you posted this! Sending all the love and healing your way."

"Sending you lots of love ❤️," Olivia Caridi added.

Astrid Loch told Schulman, "I love you for sharing this."

"❤️❤️ appreciate you so much for sharing this!" Emily Ferguson similarly wrote.

Ashley Iaconetti said, "Sharing this is going to make so many people feel less alone in this! ❤️❤️."

"Kristina! This is so so so beautiful. Thank you for being willing to share," Sarah Herron added to the comments section. "So many women are feeling deeply connected because of you right now. So powerful 👏 this will only be the beginning of your healing. ❤️."

On Friday, Schulman posted an update on her story thanking people for their support.

"I want to thank you all for the love, support, and encouragement you've sent my way. Thank you to those who were courageous in sharing their own stories – you're not alone," she wrote. "The more messages I read the more I see that many of us at one point or another struggled with skin issues and w mutually understand the toll it can take. Thank you for sharing your ideas, recommendations, and advice, (there's lots of it.)"

