Former Bachelorette Trista Sutter Says Producers 'Sold My Clothes' During Filming

During a chat on the Almost Famous OGs podcast, the first-ever Bachelorette claimed producers took clothes she'd received through Saks and sold them off in L.A.

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 14, 2023 02:25 PM
Trista Sutter on The Bachelorette in 2003. Photo: Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Trista Sutter just spilled some major tea about her Bachelorette run.

Sutter, who was the runner-up on season 1 of The Bachelor before becoming the first-ever Bachelorette in 2003, recently dished on a surprising move production made with her wardrobe while she was looking for love.

Although the reality star left the show with a ring on her finger from her now-husband, Ryan Sutter, much of her wardrobe didn't leave with her.

Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter on The Bachelorette in 2003. Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

On an episode on the Bachelor-focused podcast Almost Famous OGs, Sutter, 50, and fellow Bachelor alumnus Bob Guiney, 51, were joined by season 7 Bachelor Ben Flajnik, 40, who told the duo that he still has all of the suits he wore during his run on the hit show.

After Sutter heard that Flajnik got to keep his threads, she said, "I had a connection to Saks, I ended up making a deal with Saks Fifth Avenue and went shopping." She added, "This [was] my own thing, like it had nothing to do with producers."

Sutter continued, "I get all this stuff, and I'm all prepared and halfway through, I'm going in my closet, and I'm like, 'Wait, where are my clothes?' and [the producers] are like, 'We've been selling them'… Selling them!"

Trista Sutter on The Bachelorette in 2003. Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Gett

Following audible shock from both Guiney and Flajinik, Sutter claimed Bachelorette staff sold the items at "these soap opera things where they sell things in L.A.," even though she "was the one who organized all this stuff."

While she did end up keeping "a few of the formal dresses and stuff," ultimately, she said, "they sold my clothes, not their clothes."

Flajnik went on to say that following his season, he returned to his house in San Francisco with six suitcases full of suits, ties and formalwear he sported on the show. Guiney also said he kept a good amount of the clothing producers styled him in (though not six suitcases' worth!).

PEOPLE reached out to representatives of The Bachelor franchise for comment.

